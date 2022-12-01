SAN DIEGO

/PRNewswire/ -- The law firm ofannounces that purchasers or acquirers of Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) securities betweenand, inclusive (the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit. Theclass action lawsuit charges Tingo Group, certain of its top executives, and a majority shareholder of Tingo, Inc. with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned, No. 23-cv-03151 (D.N.J.). A subsequently filed complaint is captioned, No. 23-cv-03153 (D.N.J.).: Tingo Group purports to be a holding company that operates in the areas of financial technology and agri-fintech through its subsidiaries and entities. As of, Tingo, Inc. owned 15.7% of Tingo Group's outstanding common stock.Theclass action lawsuitthat defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tingo, Inc.'s majority shareholder, defendant Dozy Mmobuosi, fabricated biographical claims about himself; (ii) Tingo Group had photoshopped its logo onto pictures of airplanes it did not own; (iii) Tingo Group inflated its food division margins; (iv) Tingo Group published misleading images of its planned Nigerian food processing facility and overstated its progress on the facility's construction; (v) Tingo Group inflated its food inventory; (vi) Tingo Group did not have relationships with the two farming cooperatives it claimed; (vii) Tingo Group did not generatein revenue for its handset leasing, call, and data segments as it claimed; (viii) Tingo Group's mobile operation inwas delinquent on its tax obligations; (ix) Tingo Group photoshopped its logo over pictures from a different point of sale system operator's website; (x) Tingo Group did not generatein revenue from its online marketplace, NWASSA; (xi) Tingo Group's agricultural export business was not on track to deliverin exports by the third quarter of 2023; and (xii) Tingo Group lacked effective controls over accounting and financial reporting.On, Hindenburg Research published a report titled "Tingo Group: Fake Farmers, Phones, and Financials – The Nigerian Empire That Isn't." The report concluded, among other things, that Tingo Group is a "scam with completely fabricated financials." The report further claimed that defendant Mmobuosi appears to have fabricated his biographical claims, including that he developed the first mobile payment app inand that he received a Ph.D. in rural advancement from a Malaysian university in 2007. The report also revealed that Tingo Group appears to have made several other false representations about its business. On this news, the price of Tingo Group stock fell more than 48%, damaging investors.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Tingo Group securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit.: Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securitiescases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering more thanfor investors in 2022 – the third year in a row Robbins Geller tops the list. And in those three years alone, Robbins Geller recovered nearlyfor investors, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertisingPast results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins& Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900,92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

