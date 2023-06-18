Posters highlight clinically meaningful improvement in HAE symptoms observed in the first hours after treatment with PHVS416 (deucrictibant immediate-release capsules) as compared to placebo



ZUG, Switzerland, June 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced two presentations highlighting data from RAPIDe-1, a Phase 2 study of PHVS416 (deucrictibant immediate-release capsules) for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks, included in the “Flash Talks on Angioedema” session at the European Academy of Allergy & Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Hybrid Congress 2023, taking place in Hamburg, Germany, from June 9-11, 2023.

Presentation details:

“When asked to identify the most important factor in selecting an on-demand therapy, both people living with HAE and their treating physicians indicated that rapidity to onset of symptom relief and complete symptom relief were essential,” said Wim Souverijns, Ph.D., Chief Community Engagement and Commercial Officer of Pharvaris. “Additionally, our research points to multiple reasons why not all HAE attacks are treated in a timely manner or treated at all, as is recommended by international clinical guidelines, including fear of injection pain, anxiety regarding the ability of a therapy to completely treat an attack with a single dose, and lack of confidence in the speed of symptom relief. An effective oral therapy that provides rapid and complete symptom relief could address some of these barriers.”

“The results from the Phase 2 RAPIDe-1 clinical study show that treatment of an HAE attack with PHVS416 (deucrictibant immediate-release capsules) resulted in rapid and clinically meaningful improvement in symptoms as compared to placebo,” said Peng Lu, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Pharvaris. “The study met the primary and all key secondary endpoints, providing evidence for the efficacy and tolerability of PHVS416 in treating HAE attacks and supports its further development as a potential on-demand therapy for HAE.”

About RAPIDe-1

RAPIDe-1 is a Phase 2, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, cross-over, dose-ranging trial of PHVS416 (immediate-release deucrictibant capsules) for the treatment of HAE type 1 and type 2 (HAE-1/2) attacks. The trial enrolled participants in Canada, Europe, Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Eligible participants were between the ages of 18 and 75 years, diagnosed with HAE type I or II and experienced three or more attacks in the last four months or two or more attacks in the last two months prior to screening. Seventy-four participants were enrolled and 62 of them experienced 147 qualifying HAE attacks that were treated with double-blinded study drug (either placebo or PHVS416 10, 20, or 30 mg doses).

About PHVS416 (immediate-release deucrictibant capsules)

PHVS416 (immediate-release deucrictibant capsules) is an investigational medicine intended to treat acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) containing deucrictibant, a highly potent, specific, and orally bioavailable competitive antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor. Pharvaris aims to develop this formulation to provide rapid and reliable symptom relief, through rapid exposure of attack-mitigating therapy in a convenient, small oral dosage form. PHVS416 is currently in Phase 2 clinical development outside the U.S. for the on-demand and proof-of-concept prophylactic treatment of HAE.

About Pharvaris

Building on its deep-seated roots in hereditary angioedema (HAE), Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE safe, effective, and convenient alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

