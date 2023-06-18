Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) to Gurnet Point Capital and Novo Holdings A/S is fair to Paratek shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Paratek shareholders will receive $2.15 per share in cash, plus a Contingent Value Right of $0.85 per share payable upon the achievement of $320 million in U.S. NUZYRA net sales (excluding certain permitted deductions, payments under Paratek’s contract with ASPR-BARDA, certain government payments and certain royalty revenue) in any calendar year ending on or prior to December 31, 2026.

The investigation concerns whether Paratek and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Paratek shareholders; (2) determine whether Gurnet Point and Novo Holdings are underpaying for Paratek; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Paratek shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Paratek shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Paratek shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

