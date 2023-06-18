DANBURY, Conn., June 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation ( MNKD) will host Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont for a tour of its headquarters on Monday, June 12. The visit coincides with MannKind reaching a manufacturing milestone as it has successfully scaled-up operations for increased production capacity of Tyvaso DPI®.



Through MannKind’s partnership with United Therapeutics the current expansion project represents a $60 million investment. Construction is ongoing to build out new manufacturing space designed to expand production in anticipation of the continued growth of Tyvaso DPI. In the past two years, MannKind has experienced more than a 250% increase in its Connecticut workforce across manufacturing, R&D and support functions.

DATE/TIMES: MONDAY, JUNE 12, 2023 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. LOCATION: MannKind 40 Taylor Street (Danbury, CT) VISUALS/SOUND: - Governor Lamont tours facility with MannKind CEO Dr. Michael Castagna and COO Lauren Sabella - Construction underway on “clean rooms” and spray dry equipment in new manufacturing space - Demonstration of MannKind’s innovative Technosphere® particle and device technologies - Production personnel producing the particle technology used as part of our inhaled insulin (Afrezza®) as well as Tyvaso DPI MANNKIND: MannKind Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation.



