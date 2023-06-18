Haynes International Announces Network Outage

KOKOMO, Ind., June 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advance high-performance alloys (the “Company”), announced today that yesterday morning the Company began experiencing a network outage indicative of a cybersecurity threat. Upon discovery, the Company engaged third-party specialists to assist in investigating the source of this outage, confirm its impact on the Company’s systems, and to securely restore full functionality to the Company’s systems as soon as possible. The Company’s investigation into this matter is ongoing. Please contact Angela Kohlheim at [email protected] with any questions.

About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc is a leading developer, manufacturer, and marketer of technologically advance, nickel- and cobalt-based high-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, chemical processing and land-based gas turbine industries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:Angela Kohlheim
Vice President, General Counsel
Haynes International, Inc.
[email protected]

