Digital engineering is driving the rapid convergence of business and technology across a full range of European products and services, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Engineering Services report for Europe finds enterprises across the continent are investing in digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and big data to increase efficiency, reduce costs and improve customer experience (CX). The European market has moved in a synchronized manner toward adopting these digital engineering transformation services.

“The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital technologies across industries,” said Gaurav Gupta, partner and global head, digital engineering, for ISG. “That trend is continuing in Europe.”

The technology-savvy end-customer has been the primary impetus for the accelerated adoption of digital technologies, ISG says. Modern-day digital customers expect faster, more personalized experiences when connecting with companies, products or services. As a result, in less than a decade, digital technology has gone from an optional lever for growth to a mandatory element for existence and a differentiating factor to drive the market. According to the ISG report, although a typical digital engineering provider currently generates 15 to 30 percent of its revenue from the European market, most providers are confident the percentage can be increased further.

With digital trends such as Industry 4.0, engineering has become a more automated, intelligent and controllable ecosystem. The entire value chain has steadily become more digitized — from product inception to manufacturing to aftermarket support – across a broad spectrum of industries, the ISG report says. Digital engineering service providers can assist enterprises in improving their internal processes through interventions such as digital twins, digital threads, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), ISG says.

“Enterprises are rapidly recognizing digital engineering as key to an array of competitive advantages,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Digital firms are inherently more scalable, more efficient, more productive and more innovative.”

The report also examines the impact of digital engineering across specific industry segments, including healthcare and the automotive industry.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Engineering Services report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 34 providers across four quadrants: Design and Development (Products, Services and Experiences), Integrated Customer/User Engagement, Platforms and Application Services and Intelligent Operations

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCLTech, Infosys, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all four quadrants, while HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS), LTIMindtree and LTTS are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Cyient, GlobalLogic and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Motherson Technology Services Ltd. (MTSL) is named a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in three quadrants, while Infinite Computer Solutions is named a Rising Star in two quadrants. GlobalLogic and Persistent Systems are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Engineering Services report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

