Appen Limited

ASX:APX, Financial), a global leader in providing data services for deep learning and generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems, today announced the appointment of Fab Dolan as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective 12 June 2023.

Fab joins Appen with over 15 years of experience building iconic global brands such as Android, Google, YouTube, and Cheerios. In his most recent role, Fab served as Global Marketing Director for Android at Google, where he built a go-to-market function for the world’s largest mobile platform while overseeing investments across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Prior to Android, Fab was the Country Marketing Director at Google Canada, where he built Google's presence from a small B2B operation into one of Google’s top revenue markets. His accomplishments have earned him a reputation as one of the industry’s top marketers. He has been recognized by Marketing Magazine, Adweek, Communication Arts, and more. He also served on the Board of the Marketing Association and was a founding member of the Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism.

“Fab is an exceptional marketing leader with over a decade of experience building high performing marketing teams for one of the biggest companies in the world,” said Armughan Ahmad, CEO of Appen. “As Appen’s first chief marketing officer, Fab will be instrumental in helping to lift Appen’s brand awareness globally, across all industry verticals and markets. He will work closely with the team to define marketing goals that align with our overall efforts to grow revenue and strengthen Appen’s position as a leader in AI.”

Commenting on his appointment, Fab Dolan said, “We’re at a moment of incredible transformation that will impact every aspect of society, and I can think of no more exciting place to be than Appen, a company that has been consistently powering this technological revolution for decades – a company ready for the moment.”

Fab will be based out of Appen’s offices in North America.

About Appen

Appen is a global market leader in data for the AI Lifecycle. With over 25 years of experience in data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation by humans, we enable organizations to launch the world’s most innovative artificial intelligence systems. Our expertise includes a global crowd of more than 1 million skilled contractors who speak over 235 languages, in over 70,000 locations and 170 countries, and the industry’s most advanced AI-assisted data annotation platform. Our products and services give leaders in technology, automotive, financial services, retail, healthcare, and governments the confidence to launch world-class AI products. Founded in 1996, Appen has customers and offices globally.

