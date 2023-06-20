MESA, Ariz., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxu Inc., ( NXU) (“Nxu”, “the Company”), a US-operated technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations, released a statement in response to the announcement that both Ford and GM will adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS).



Mark Hanchett, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Nxu, commented, “Unreliable equipment and unpredictable charging experiences have left major OEMs with no choice but to source alternative solutions for their customers. As key players in the automotive space move away from CCS (Combined Charging System) to NACS, we believe the low-power standards that are currently available will be needed until Megawatt solutions become ubiquitous. We are continuing to develop our Megawatt technology solutions and are well positioned to provide a superior customer experience.

We built our business knowing that the current North American charging infrastructure is significantly compromised and poses obstacles to EV adoption. The industry’s move to the NACS further affirms Nxu’s intent to deliver standard-agnostic charging solutions. We believe that Nxu is optimally positioned to offer NACS charging solutions at the highest power levels, up to 1MW, accepted by each individual vehicle, embracing the broader transition away from the now antiquated CCS standard. Nxu will continue to support both standards as part of our strategic plan to optimize compatibility, while seizing the opportunity to further develop 1MW+ solutions in an effort to advance electrification across additional market segments,” Hanchett concluded.

For more on Nxu’s standard-agnostic charging solutions, please watch: https://bit.ly/NxuNACS

