KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced that it presented data on sebetralstat and quality of life issues experienced by people living with hereditary angioedema (HAE) at the 2023 Meeting of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) in Hamburg, Germany.

The following presentations occurred at EAACI 2023:

Results From a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Sebetralstat Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Safety/Tolerability in Healthy Japanese, Chinese, and White Adults : Michihiro Hide, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan (Flash Talk)

: Michihiro Hide, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan (Flash Talk) Short-Term Prophylaxis with Sebetralstat, an Investigational Oral On-Demand Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema, in KONFIDENT-S: Jonathan A. Bernstein, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and Bernstein Clinical Research Center, LLC, Cincinnati, OH, US (Poster Presentation)

Jonathan A. Bernstein, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and Bernstein Clinical Research Center, LLC, Cincinnati, OH, US (Poster Presentation) Remaining burden of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks despite modern long-term prophylaxis: Stephen Betschel, Division of Allergy and Immunology, Department of Medicine, St. Michael's Hospital, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON Canada (Flash Talk)

Stephen Betschel, Division of Allergy and Immunology, Department of Medicine, St. Michael's Hospital, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON Canada (Flash Talk) Understanding the complex decision-making associated with on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks: Anete Grumach, Centro Universitário Faculdade de Medicina do ABC (FMABC), Santo André, Brazil (Poster Presentation)

Anete Grumach, Centro Universitário Faculdade de Medicina do ABC (FMABC), Santo André, Brazil (Poster Presentation) Patients delay treating hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks with currently available, injectable, on-demand therapies: associated with on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks: Anna Valerieva, Medical University of Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria (Poster Presentation, also selected for the EAACI Junior Member Poster Session)

The first presentation highlighted consistencies in pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics for sebetralstat across healthy Japanese, Chinese and White adult populations, supporting the continued global expansion of the ongoing KONFIDENT phase 3 trial assessing the efficacy and safety of sebetralstat for on-demand use in HAE attacks, while the second presentation outlines the rationale for sebetralstat as a potential treatment to prevent HAE attacks that may be triggered by invasive medical or dental procedures. KalVista is currently assessing sebetralstat as an oral, short-term prophylaxis in KONFIDENT-S, the two-year open-label extension study for the KONFIDENT phase 3 trial.

The remaining three presentations showed findings derived from a real-world patient survey of the HAE attack journey, which has not been well-described from a patient perspective until now. The first of these describes the persisting burden of HAE on patients in their attempt to live normally. Among the findings were that half of people with HAE on prophylaxis do not treat all of their HAE attacks with on-demand treatment and do not carry their on-demand treatment with them as advised by HAE treatment guidelines. The second and third presentations highlighted the challenges to patients making decisions on whether to treat attacks, and the reasons why they routinely delay treatment using current injectable therapies.

“The complexity of decision-making by patients associated with on-demand treatment of HAE attacks is under-appreciated, and greatly influences how they address those attacks with currently available, injectable, on-demand treatments,” said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. “We also see that even in the context of modern prophylaxis, there remains a significant persisting burden for people living with HAE. These findings highlight gaps in the existing HAE treatments and potentially position sebetralstat to address these unmet needs in this therapeutic landscape.”

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and is enrolling the Phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment for people living with HAE and other diseases.

