BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (: BAM, TSX: BAM) today announced that all six nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Class A Shares”) and all six nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2023 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



Management received the following proxies from holders of Class A Shares in regard to the election of the six directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Marcel R. Coutu 265,591,130 98.00 5,424,105 2.00 Oliva (Liv) Garfield 244,688,163 90.29 26,327,072 9.71 Nili Gilbert 270,492,593 99.81 522,642 0.19 Allison Kirkby 226,590,586 83.61 44,424,649 16.39 Diana Noble 267,473,237 98.69 3,541,998 1.31 Satish Rai 270,761,740 99.91 253,495 0.09

Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 21,280 Class B Shares for each of the six directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director Nominee Votes For % Mark Carney 100.0 Bruce Flatt 100.0 Brian W. Kingston 100.0 Keith Johnson 100.0 Cyrus Madon 100.0 Samuel J.B. Pollock 100.0

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A and Class B Shares represented at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

