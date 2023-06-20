BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (“Brookfield”) (: BN, TSX: BN) today announced that all seven nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Class A Shares”) and all seven nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2023 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
Management received the following proxies from holders of Class A Shares in regard to the election of the seven directors nominated by this shareholder class:
|Director Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|M. Elyse Allan
|1,059,022,004
|99.40
|6,437,435
|0.60
|Angela F. Braly
|1,058,854,433
|99.38
|6,605,006
|0.62
|Janice Fukakusa
|1,050,599,675
|98.61
|14,859,764
|1.39
|Maureen Kempston Darkes
|1,012,380,185
|95.02
|53,079,254
|4.98
|Frank J. McKenna
|924,778,987
|86.80
|140,680,452
|13.20
|Hutham S. Olayan
|1,060,455,241
|99.53
|5,004,198
|0.47
|Diana L. Taylor
|1,004,437,315
|94.27
|61,022,124
|5.73
Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 85,120 Class B Shares for each of the seven directors nominated by this shareholder class:
|Director Nominee
|Votes For %
|Jeffrey M. Blidner
|100.0
|Jack L. Cockwell
|100.0
|Bruce Flatt
|100.0
|Brian D. Lawson
|100.0
|Howard S. Marks
|100.0
|Rafael Miranda
|100.0
|Lord O’Donnell
|100.0
A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A and Class B Shares represented at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Brookfield Corporation
Brookfield Corporation (: BN, TSX: BN) is focused on compounding capital over the long term to earn an annualized return of 15%+ for our shareholders.
Today, our capital is deployed across three businesses – Asset Management, Insurance Solutions and our Operating Businesses, generating substantial and growing free cash flows, all of which is underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet.
We employ a disciplined investment approach, leveraging our global reach and the scale and flexibility of our capital, to identify proprietary opportunities to invest on a value basis. We then utilize our deep operating expertise, based on our 100+ year history as an owner and operator of real assets, to grow cash flows and create value in each of our businesses to generate strong risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.
