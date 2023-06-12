PR Newswire

Biblically responsible investing firm, Inspire Investing, receives a perfect score from the Committee to Unleash Prosperity for putting client interests first when voting on extreme shareholder proposals.

BOISE, Idaho, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biblically responsible investing firm, Inspire Investing, received a perfect 10/10 score for putting client interests ahead of politically charged shareholder proposals. According to a recent report by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, Inspire Investing's score earned them an "A" grade compared to the "D" average among funds in the study.

The Committee to Unleash Prosperity recently released Politics Over Pensions: The First Annual Report Card on Investment Fund Managers and Proxy Voting Behavior, examining 4,814 non-ESG branded funds and calculating the percentage of times management firms voted for 50 of the most radical left-leaning shareholder proposals, known as the Fiduciary-Free 50.

"We are truly humbled by receiving a perfect score from the Committee to Unleash Prosperity," commented Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "We agree with CTUP's assessment that fund managers' fiduciary responsibility includes refusing to vote for proposals that could negatively impact a fund's performance. Using the Inspire Impact Score approach, we have found that avoiding companies that support politically divisive issues can lead to exceptional investment outcomes. The CTUP's report card shows that even non-ESG branded funds can still be impacted by aggressive leftist tactics that are using the proxy system to gain control over a company's money and behavior. We are thankful to CTUP for exposing this practice and encouraging a closer look at proxy voting."

Proxy Vote Ranking Methodology

The proxy vote grades are based on a review of 50 of the most extreme ESG-oriented shareholder proposals ("The Fiduciary-Free 50") from 2022 and an accompanying points system. Proxy votes are cast and disclosed to the SEC by the individual funds managed by investment companies (commonly referred to as fund families). At each fund managed by the fund family, every supportive vote translated to zero points for the fund family, a vote against was 10 points, and an abstention or split vote was five points. A fund family's score reflects the sum of points scored compared to the maximum points possible had the firm adhered to their strict fiduciary duty to investors and voted against each of these shareholder proposals. The lower the score, the greater the alignment with ESG activism – and departure from strict adherence to fiduciary duty.

You can learn more about the scoring methodology and read the full report at www.pensionpolitics.com.

About The Committee to Unleash Prosperity

The Committee to Unleash Prosperity seeks to educate policymakers and the public about government policies that have been proven, in practice, to maximize economic growth and equitable prosperity in America and around the world. The Committee's mission is not partisan or political and works to identify those policies best suited to unleashing prosperity and to educate policymakers on the best practices to achieve equitable prosperity.

Find more information at www.committeetounleashprosperity.com.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based investments and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles. Inspire ranked in the "Top 50 fastest growing RIA firms" by FA Magazine for the past three years in a row. Inspire was also recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" 2021 and 2022 report and the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America three years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala to transform the lives of those living in that impoverished community. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

