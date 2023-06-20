FREMONT, Calif., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of the IQ™ Energy Router family of devices in Germany and Austria to enable the integration of select third-party electric vehicle (EV) chargers and heat pumps into Enphase® solar and battery systems. The IQ Energy Router integrates with EV chargers, while the IQ Energy Router+ works with both EV chargers and heat pumps.



The IQ Energy Router family of devices monitors and controls energy usage between an Enphase solar and battery system, EV chargers, and heat pumps. The devices work in coordination with the Enphase Energy System and deploy artificial intelligence-based solar production forecasting, consumption forecasting, and an optimization engine to maximize self-consumption, allowing homeowners to gain more savings.

“With rising energy costs, our customers are looking for ways to transition toward more clean, affordable energy to power their lives,” said Ingo Fischer, owner of enerix Mittelrhein. “The new IQ Energy Router gives homeowners more control over their home energy systems than ever before, helping to future proof their homes and maximize the value of their investments.”

“My company’s task is to advance the energy and heating transition without sacrificing comfort or prosperity,” said Bernhard Heinzler, managing director and owner of CAPSO GmbH. “Producing renewable energy locally and using it for the immediate needs of mobility and building heating are key to making the transition a success. Enphase components, especially the new IQ Energy Router, make it possible in an automated and efficient manner.”

“Providing customers the ability to monitor and control their solar and battery system to optimize leading home EV chargers and heat pumps is a game changer,” said Norbert Gabriel, owner of Elektrohaus GABRIEL GmbH. “The IQ Energy Router is simple to install and easy for homeowners to understand, and the Enphase App puts all the power in the palm of our customers’ hands.”

Enphase is working with EV charger and heat pump manufacturers to integrate their products with the Enphase Energy System. These third-party products are tested and certified in Enphase’s Home Energy Management Integration Lab and connect with the Enphase® App via the IQ Energy Router devices, offering a comprehensive energy monitoring and management platform. The devices are easy to set up and come with 24/7 customer support and a 5-year warranty.

“We’re witnessing a rapid acceleration of home electrification and clean energy adoption, and Enphase is now offering a complete solution to manage it all from a single mobile app,” said Marco Krapels, vice president of international sales at Enphase Energy. “The IQ Energy Router family of devices makes home energy simple, pairing world-class technology with leading customer service to create the best possible customer experience.”

The new Enphase home energy management products are expected to start shipping to customers in the third quarter of 2023 and will be on display for the first time at the Intersolar Europe conference in Germany on June 14-16 at booth: B1.140. For more information about the IQ Energy Router family of devices, please visit the Enphase homeowner website and installer website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 63 million microinverters, and approximately 3.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the US and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the timing, availability and market adoption of Enphase products; ability of Enphase products to allow homeowners to gain more energy independence and maximum value from their systems; and plans to display Enphase products at the Intersolar Europe conference in Germany. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

[email protected]



