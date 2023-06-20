Eddie the AI Bot will be offered as part of the AE360DDM suite of services to assist in managing its clients’ communities on Discord’s platform



The new AEAiAv Avatar merchandise website will allow the Company to provide an inexpensive, fun, and unique experience for its audience.

DALLAS, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. ( ASST) (the “Company” or “Asset Entities”), is a provider of digital marketing, content delivery, and Discord Design, Development and Management services. As an evolving part of the Company’s Discord Management services, Asset Entities is introducing its new Avatar, named “Eddie”, the entertainment themed AI Bot, who will be offered as part of its AE.360.DDM suite of services. You can meet Eddie on the AEAiAv website, and he will debut in one of Asset Entities’ servers this month.

Additionally, as part of AE Entertainment, the Company has launched a new website centered around our Avatar merchandise product line developed from unique AI metadata. Here, a user can buy a character of their choice created through AI platforms that is uniquely yours and nominally priced from $1 to $7 per Avatar. The platform will also offer a monthly membership for $9.99 which will include access to the AE Entertainment Discord, which is coming soon, as well as a new “Members Only” Avatar at the beginning of each month, and an additional “Rare” Avatar at the end of each completed month so they can be collected continuously. The new AEAiAv website will allow the Company to provide an inexpensive, fun, and unique experience for its audience.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the very best experience,” commented Arshia Sarkhani, Chief Executive Officer of Asset Entities. “We believe that Eddie the AI Bot, our new website, and our Avatar merchandise experience, are all important steps in achieving this goal. We are excited to see how our customers enjoy the new features AE.360.DDM offers, as well as the Avatar experience through AEAiAv.”

To learn about the AE.360.DDM suite of services, go to ae360ddm.com. We also invite you to visit the new Avatar website at AEAiAv.com.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly-traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers.

The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities.

The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses.

Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from the information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, including its financial performance and projections, growth in revenue and earnings, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those statement that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) the Company’s limited operating history; (ii) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services; (iii) market acceptance of the Company’s offerings; (iv) competition from existing online offerings or new offerings that may emerge; (v) regulatory and compliance requirements relating to the Company’s products, services and industry; (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations and financial condition; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contacts:

Arshia Sarkhani, President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Gaubert, Executive Chairman

Asset Entities Inc.

Tel +1 (214) 459-3117

Email Contact