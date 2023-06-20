F%2Fm+Investments+LLC+%28%26ldquo%3BF%2Fm%26rdquo%3B%29%2C a wholly owned subsidiary of Diffractive+Managers+Group, announces The+US+Treasury+3+Month+Bill+ETF (Ticker: TBIL) has crossed the $1 billion threshold in assets. TBIL is one of ten ETF’s making up the US+Benchmark+Series%2C which has raised more than $1.6 billion across the series since its initial August 2022 launch, and was recently named 2022 Best New ETF by ETF.com.

“In this economic climate, having simplified access to the US Treasury market is something investors needed,” said Alexander Morris, F/m’s President, and CIO. “The early success of TBIL is a direct result of investors’ desires to invest in the short end of the yield curve, but the entire suite of US Benchmark Series provides flexibility as the market environment evolves.”

Each ETF in the US Benchmark Series holds the most current (“on the run1”) US Treasury security that corresponds to its tenor. The ten ETFs in the Series are:

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL)

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL)

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL)

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO)

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE)

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV)

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN)

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN)

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY)

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY)

[1]This periodic transition to the most-recently auctioned Treasury bill, note, or bond of a stated maturity, which is referred to as the “on-the-run” or “OTR” security of that maturity, occurs on one day. An OTR security is the most recently issued of a periodically issued security (as opposed to an off-the-run security, which is a security that has been issued before the most recent issue and is still outstanding).

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The investment objective of the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF is to seek investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the price and yield performance of the ICE BofA US 3-Month Treasury Bill Index (G0O1)

About The US Benchmark Series

The US Benchmark Series allows investors of all sizes to own each of the “Benchmark” US Treasuries in a single-security ETF. Each ETF holds the most current (“on the run”) US Treasury security that corresponds to its stated tenor. For more information, please visit (www.ustreasuryetf.com).

About F/m Investments

F/m Investments is a registered investment advisor and a wholly owned subsidiary of Diffractive Managers Group. For more information, please visit www.fm-invest.com.

About Diffractive Managers Group

Diffractive is a private multi-boutique asset management company with centralized distribution and operational support whose affiliates manage more than $24 Billion in total AUM. Diffractive’s expertise lies in identifying unique and innovative investment strategies and uncovering partnership opportunities where centralized distribution can potentially drive significant growth. For more information, visit www.diffractivemanagers.com.

Disclosures:

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-800-617-0004 or visit our website at www.ustreasuryetf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

For more information and methodology for the ETF.com Awards, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etf.com%2Fawards

As with all ETFs, Shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. Interest rate risk is the risk of losses attributable to changes in interest rates. In general, if prevailing interest rates rise, the values of debt instruments tend to fall, and if interest rates fall, the values of debt instruments tend to rise.

Fund Risks: The UST 3 Month Bill Fund may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events that affect the UST 3 Month Bill Fund’s investments more than the market as a whole, to the extent that the UST 3 Month Bill Fund’s investments are concentrated in a particular issue, issuer or issuers, country, market segment, or asset class. While U.S. Treasury obligations are backed by the “full faith and credit” of the U.S. Government, such securities are nonetheless subject to

credit risk (i.e., the risk that the U.S. Government may be, or be perceived to be, unable or unwilling to honor its financial obligations, such as making payments).

ICE BofA US 3-Month Treasury Bill Index is comprised of a single issue purchased at the beginning of the month and held for a full month. At the end of the month that issue is sold and rolled into a newly selected issue. The issue selected at each month-end rebalancing is the outstanding Treasury Bill that matures closest to, but not beyond, three months from the rebalancing date. To qualify for selection, an issue must have settled on or before the month-end rebalancing date.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC

