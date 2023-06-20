Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $160.9 billion as of May 31, 2023. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
|
By Product Type:
|
May 31, 2023
April 30, 2023
|
Open-End Funds (1)
|
$
|
55,038
|
$
|
56,187
|
Closed-End Funds
|
9,965
|
10,399
|
Retail Separate Accounts
|
36,622
|
37,300
|
Institutional Accounts (2)
|
59,282
|
58,329
|
Total
|
$
|
160,907
|
$
|
162,215
|
(1)
|Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds
|
(2)
|Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus+Investment+Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated+managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612005093/en/