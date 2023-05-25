Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) (“Bausch + Lomb”), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the U.S. launch of PreserVision® AREDS 2 Formula soft gels plus coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10). Developed as a convenient two-in-one option, PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula eye vitamins plus CoQ10 is the only eye vitamin that combines the exact nutrient formula recommended by the National Eye Institute (NEI) to help reduce the risk of moderate to advanced Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) progression in AMD patients with CoQ10 to help support heart health.*1,2

AMD is a leading cause of vision loss in Americans who are 50 years of age or older3 and the leading cause of blindness for the 65+ population.4 People with AMD often have multiple conditions, such as heart disease, which has similar risk factors to AMD.5 This can lead to patients feeling overwhelmed as a result of the numerous medications and supplements they may be required to take.

“Heart disease is one of the top health concerns for AMD patients, aside from doing all they can to help preserve their sight,” said Rishi Singh, M.D., staff physician and president, Cleveland Clinic Martin Hospitals, Stuart, Fla. “I encourage all my AMD patients to maintain a healthy diet and make sure they are exercising regularly, which are important actions they can take to proactively support both conditions. AMD patients should also take an eye vitamin with the proven nutrient formula such as PreserVision® AREDS 2 vitamins to help reduce the risk of moderate to advanced AMD progression. Now, with PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula + CoQ10, AMD patients have a convenient alternative that will help ensure they receive their important nutrients for eye and heart health every day.”*

CoQ10 is an antioxidant that the body produces naturally, which helps support healthy cell function. Levels of CoQ10 in the body decrease as people age, and they also tend to be lower in people with certain conditions, such as heart disease, and in those who take statins.6

“We are proud to offer eye care professionals and their patients with this new option, which includes the same clinically proven AREDS 2 formula eye vitamins plus CoQ10 to help support heart health,”* said John Ferris, senior vice president, Consumer, Bausch + Lomb. “Americans over the age of 65 take more than five pills per day on average, and as people age, their bodies naturally lose the ability to keep up with their ongoing CoQ10 demand. In lieu of taking extra supplements and to make it easier for people to stick with their vitamin regimen, we developed this two-in-one formula to help make it easier for them to support both their eye and heart health.”

PreserVision® AREDS 2 Formula eye vitamins, including the new PreserVision AREDS 2 formula with CoQ10, contain the exact nutrient formula recommended by the NEI. This exact formula includes certain amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin, which are two powerful antioxidant carotenoids that have been clinically shown through decades of research to help reduce the risk of progression in people with moderate to advanced AMD. In 2022, the NEI’s AREDS2 10-Year Follow-on Study further confirmed the benefits of lutein and zeaxanthin in the AREDS 2 formula.1

PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula soft gels with CoQ10 are now available in the vitamin aisle or online at most major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon, and have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $42.99. For more information on PreserVision eye vitamins, visit www.preservision.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About AMD

AMD is a progressive eye condition that impacts central vision and is a leading cause of blindness in adults 50 years of age and older. Early-stage AMD often does not present any symptoms or changes in vision, as symptoms usually appear gradually over time. This progressive condition can impact one or both eyes, causing people to have difficulty with daily activities like driving, reading or recognizing the faces of loved ones.2

About PreserVision® AREDS 2 Formula Eye Vitamins

PreserVision® AREDS 2 formula eye vitamins, the most studied eye vitamin brand, contain the exact NEI-recommended formula based on the AREDS2 study. The daily dose (two capsules) of PreserVision® AREDS 2 vitamins provides the exact same levels of all six clinically proven nutrients as the NEI supported formula: vitamin C (500mg), vitamin E (400 IU/180mg), lutein (10mg), zeaxanthin (2mg), zinc (80mg zinc oxide), and copper (2mg cupric oxide). For more information on PreserVision®, visit www.preservision.com.

About the AREDS, AREDS2 and 10-Year Follow-on AREDS2 Study Results

The AREDS and AREDS2 studies are landmark clinical studies conducted over 20 years by the NEI. The AREDS study in 2001 demonstrated that taking a specific combination of antioxidants and zinc could help reduce the risk of progression of AMD in those with moderate to advanced AMD. In 2012, the NEI completed the AREDS2 study, which tested several changes to the formulation, such as adding omega-3 fatty acids, substituting lutein and zeaxanthin for beta-carotene, and/or reducing zinc. The current AREDS2 nutrient formula recommended by the NEI is the result of this study.

The NEI 10-Year Follow-on Study results evaluated the long-term results of participants who were involved in the AREDS2 study. Consisting of 3,883 people (6,351 study eyes) with moderate to advanced AMD over a 10-year period, the follow-on study further validates the original findings of the AREDS2 formulation with lutein and zeaxanthin, demonstrating an incremental reduction in risk of the progression to late-stage AMD.1

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “hopes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch + Lomb, including but not limited to its project development timelines, launches and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

References 1. Chew EY, Clemons TE, Agrón E, et al. Long-term Outcomes of Adding Lutein/Zeaxanthin and ω-3 Fatty Acids to the AREDS Supplements on Age-Related Macular Degeneration Progression: AREDS2 Report 28. JAMA Ophthalmology. 2022;140(7):692–698. doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2022.1640. 2. National Eye Institute Website. Retrieved from https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nei.nih.gov%2Flearn-about-eye-health%2Feye-conditions-and-diseases%2Fage-related-macular-degeneration. Accessed May 25, 2023. 3. Prevent Blindness: Age-Related Macular Degeneration Fact Sheet: https%3A%2F%2Fpreventblindness.org%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2021%2F01%2FPBAMD_Fact-Sheet21.pdf. 4. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention Website. Retrieved from https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fvisionhealth%2Fresources%2Ffeatures%2Fmacular-degeneration.html%23%3A%7E%3Atext%3DAMD%2520is%2520a%2520major%2520cause%2Cvision%2520needed%2520to%2520see%2520clearly. Accessed May 25, 2023. 5. Mauschitz, Matthias M. MD, PhD; Finger, Robert P. MD, PhD. Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Cardiovascular Diseases: Revisiting the Common Soil Theory. Asia-Pacific Journal of Ophthalmology 11(2):p 94-99, March-April 2022. 6. Aaseth J, Alexander J, Alehagen U. Coenzyme Q10 supplementation - In ageing and disease. Mech Ageing Dev. 2021 Jul;197:1-7.

