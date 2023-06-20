CBORD/Horizon Software Announces Appointment of Dan Park as President and Chief Executive Officer

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

ITHACA, N.Y., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBORD/Horizon Software, a business unit of Roper Technologies (: ROP), today announced the appointment of Dan Park as President and Chief Executive Officer. CBORD/Horizon is a leading provider of software that connects foodservice, commerce, and housing systems on education, healthcare, and business campuses.

Park brings over three decades of experience building and leading teams at retail and technology companies, including Amazon and Target. His appointment was announced by Roper Group Vice President Harold Flynn. “After conducting a thorough search process, Dan Park stood out both for his business expansion experience and his fit with Roper’s high-trust operating model,” said Flynn. “We’re confident Dan is the right leader for the next phase of CBORD/Horizon’s growth and development to deliver enhanced solutions to today’s campus automation challenges.”

Prior to joining CBORD/Horizon, Park was CEO of Imperfect Foods, an online grocer at the forefront of eliminating food waste, where he facilitated the successful merger with Misfits Market. Previously Mr. Park led BuildDirect Technologies, a Canadian online marketplace for building materials, guiding the company from creditor protection in 2018, subsequent growth, and its debut on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in 2021.

Prior to BuildDirect, Park launched Amazon Business, a channel he led from inception to several billion dollars in revenue. His earlier career also included roles with McKinsey and Company, Target, and Payless Shoesource. Park earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from West Point United States Military Academy and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration.

“Dan’s success record and growth-focused leadership style make him a great fit for CBORD/Horizon,” says Rob DeCarlo, CBORD/Horizon’s chief financial officer who served as interim chief executive officer. Founded in 1975, CBORD/Horizon has grown into a leading provider of integrated technology solutions powering access, foodservice, nutrition, commerce, and card systems on campuses across the world. Guided by customer-centric development and support, CBORD/Horizon’s solutions are used by more than 10,000 organizations in the U.S. and across the world.

Says Park, “CBORD/Horizon has been an innovator for more than forty years, with a loyal user base and large market share; however, there is great opportunity for expansion as more organizations seek to provide connected experiences and frictionless transactions for their students, patients, residents and staff. It’s a great time to join the company, and I couldn’t be more optimistic about the future.”

To learn more about CBORD/Horizon, visit cbord.com and horizonsoftware.com or contact [email protected].

ti?nf=ODg1NTExNiM1NjM2NzY0IzIwMTc2OTk=
The-CBORD-Group-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.