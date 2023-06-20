Quest Resource Holding Corporation to Participate in Roth MKM London Conference

THE COLONY, Texas, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation ( QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced that it will be attending the 9th Annual Roth MKM London Conference, which will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane. The Company’s Chairman, Daniel M. Friedberg will be in attendance.

The Company will be available for one-on-one, or small group meetings with institutional investors during the conference on June 20 - 22, 2023. For more information or to request a meeting, please contact a Roth sales representative.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://www.roth.com/london2023.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation
Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that enable larger businesses to excel in achieving their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest delivers focused expertise across multiple industry sectors to build single-source, client-specific solutions that generate quantifiable business and sustainability results. Addressing a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables, Quest provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, gives actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s clients to excel in their business and sustainability responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.qrhc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC - Joe Noyons • 817.778.8424

