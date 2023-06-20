Experian, the global information services company, has published three new reports, demonstrating its commitment to developing new products and driving data innovation to support customers, creating a better future for individuals and organisations worldwide.

Given that one-third of the global adult population lacks access to basic financial services, it is crucial for companies like Experian to focus on making a difference in the communities they serve. Additionally, with the current cost pressures affecting households and businesses, Experian's mission to improve financial well-being is now more critical than ever.

Experian%26rsquo%3Bs+Annual+Report+2023 provides a detailed overview of how the company has made progress by investing in innovation. By combining the latest cutting-edge technology and its market-leading data assets, Experian has developed new products at scale, helping to meet a broad range of client and consumer needs. The firm is creating value across all its regions, solving big problems and helping both businesses and people to thrive on their financial journeys.

Experian%26rsquo%3Bs+Improving+Financial+Health+Report explains how the company has set out to support the financial health of millions of people, by utilising its core products, promoting social innovation and financial education, while making strategic community investments.

The United for Financial Health programme, which focuses on improving financial education among disadvantaged communities, has connected with 113 million people since its launch, achieving its target a year earlier than planned.

And over 106 million people have been reached through Experian’s social innovation products, designed to provide societal benefits, and improve financial health.

Also published today is the Power+of+You%3A+2023+Diversity%2C+Equity+and+Inclusion+Report, a deep dive into Experian’s approach to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The report shares the company philosophy in celebrating its diversity and inclusivity, alongside a detailed updated of progress that has been made in the last 12 months.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 22,000 people operating across 30 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

