Experian Publishes Three New Global Reports Focusing on a Year of Progress Driving Product Innovation, Consumer Empowerment and Financial Health

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

Experian, the global information services company, has published three new reports, demonstrating its commitment to developing new products and driving data innovation to support customers, creating a better future for individuals and organisations worldwide.

Given that one-third of the global adult population lacks access to basic financial services, it is crucial for companies like Experian to focus on making a difference in the communities they serve. Additionally, with the current cost pressures affecting households and businesses, Experian's mission to improve financial well-being is now more critical than ever.

Experian%26rsquo%3Bs+Annual+Report+2023 provides a detailed overview of how the company has made progress by investing in innovation. By combining the latest cutting-edge technology and its market-leading data assets, Experian has developed new products at scale, helping to meet a broad range of client and consumer needs. The firm is creating value across all its regions, solving big problems and helping both businesses and people to thrive on their financial journeys.

Experian%26rsquo%3Bs+Improving+Financial+Health+Report explains how the company has set out to support the financial health of millions of people, by utilising its core products, promoting social innovation and financial education, while making strategic community investments.

The United for Financial Health programme, which focuses on improving financial education among disadvantaged communities, has connected with 113 million people since its launch, achieving its target a year earlier than planned.

And over 106 million people have been reached through Experian’s social innovation products, designed to provide societal benefits, and improve financial health.

Also published today is the Power+of+You%3A+2023+Diversity%2C+Equity+and+Inclusion+Report, a deep dive into Experian’s approach to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The report shares the company philosophy in celebrating its diversity and inclusivity, alongside a detailed updated of progress that has been made in the last 12 months.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 22,000 people operating across 30 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230612005059r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612005059/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.