Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) to Novartis AG for $40.00 per share in cash is fair to Chinook shareholders. Additionally, Chinook shareholders will receive contingent value rights providing for payment of up to $4.00 per share upon the achievement of certain future regulatory milestones with respect to Chinook’s lead product candidate, atrasentan.

Halper Sadeh encourages Chinook shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Chinook and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Chinook shareholders; (2) determine whether Novartis is underpaying for Chinook; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Chinook shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Chinook shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

