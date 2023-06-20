Maranello (Italy), June 12, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange () as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



05/06/2023 EXM 4,000 277.6481 1,110,592.40 06/06/2023 EXM 3,985 278.1711 1,108,511.83 07/06/2023 EXM 4,010 275.8356 1,106,100.76 08/06/2023 EXM 4,010 275.6249 1,105,255.85 09/06/2023 EXM 4,000 276.2338 1,104,935.20



Total







- 20,005 276.7006 5,535,396.04

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till June 9, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 147,839,025.11 for No. 617,183 common shares purchased on the EXM;

USD 39,900,360.48 (Euro 37,272,003.59*) for No. 153,056 common shares purchased on the .

As of June 9, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,552,234 common shares equal to 4.89% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until June 9, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,578,647 own common shares on EXM and , including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 344,285,018.72.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).



For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: [email protected]

Attachment