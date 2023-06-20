As a fully integrated manufacturer, owner, and operator of EV charging infrastructure, Blink is well positioned to pivot and adapt to current and emerging standards domestically and abroad

Blink will provide products to serve both North American Charging Standard (NACS) and Combined Charging System (CCS) Connectors to further accelerate EV adoption

Miami Beach, Fla., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today it will soon be making available an all new 240kW DC Fast Charger, the latest solution for fast charging across global markets. The small footprint charging station is designed for speed and flexibility, to quickly charge tomorrow’s EVs today, providing both NACS and CCS connectors in order to meet changing market demands and to support the development of reliable, convenient, and accessible EV charging infrastructure.

The Blink 240kW DCFC, which incorporates new silicon carbide technology, was initially teased at CES 2023 and is currently in the final stages of completion by Blink’s in-house team. The product is designed to help meet the booming demand for increased EV charging infrastructure in the United States as well as globally. Following this final design phase, the prototype charger will be submitted for UL certification.

As a designer and manufacturer of EV charging equipment, Blink continues to swiftly adapt and lead as market trends change. With its diverse product portfolio, Blink can provide the flexibility and speed to market to be the leading supplier and EV infrastructure company worldwide.

“As development is well underway, we are excited to be bringing this new, innovative charger to market and to continue to offer a diverse product portfolio, regardless of connector type, that addresses global demand,” said Brendan Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer for Blink Charging. “Given recent announcements by Tesla, GM, and Ford, we are clearly witnessing the continued evolution of the EV charging industry as technologies advance and industry stakeholders come together and evaluate best practices. We are excited by the increasing interest in our sector and are prepared to support all moves to increase EV adoption.”

“The development and installation of DC fast chargers continue to grow,” added Jones. “The technology is ideal for highway use or when drivers need the convenience of a faster charge time to keep on schedule. Our new Blink DC Fast Charger, providing both CCS and NACS connectors, is the perfect solution for any EV on the market.”

Blink also remains vigilant on developing its robust Level 2 charging infrastructure network in the United States, where 90% of EV drivers refuel, including Tesla drivers. With this emphasis on long-duration parking, including multifamily, workplace, and retail locations, the existing North America Blink chargers can easily accommodate all EVs as well.

“Our team is excited to finalize the development and implementation of the truly innovative DC fast charger that we unveiled at CES earlier this year,” said Harjinder Bhade, Blink’s Chief Technology Officer. “Its silicon carbide construction and efficient yet aesthetic design allows the durable 240kW DCFC to be deployed in a variety of environments. While elegant, the charger will boast multiple cost-effective technologies and in-house manufacturing, allowing the product to immediately fill a void in the industry for a reliable DCFC charger that will be widely deployed to further electric vehicle adoption.”

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has contracted, sold, or deployed nearly 73,000 charging ports worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

