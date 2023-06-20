Achilles Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

1 day ago
LONDON, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc ( ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing AI-powered precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today announced that the Company will be taking part in the following conferences in June:

SAE Media Group Inaugural Cell and Gene Therapy Conference, London, United Kingdom

Sergio Quezada, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will give an oral presentation titled “Targeting Clonal Neoantigens in Cancer” on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 11:00am BST.

7th Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe, London, United Kingdom

Andrew Craig, PhD, Senior Vice President of Bioinformatics and Data Science, will give an oral presentation titled “Personalized Neoantigen Therapies: State of the Art Neoantigen Immunogenicity Prediction” on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 4:10pm BST.

Details for live and archived webcasts of available presentations will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of the Achilles website.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing AI-Powered precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements that are based on our management's belief and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investors:
Meru Advisors
Lee M. Stern
[email protected]

Media:
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott, Sukaina Virji, Melissa Gardiner
+44 (0) 203 709 5000
[email protected]

