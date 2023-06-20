DALLAS, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation ( APLD) ("Applied Digital " or the "Company"), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure that is designed for High Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, today announced that its Jamestown, North Dakota facility successfully passed the Integrated Systems Test (IST) for its first 200KW of HPC equipment and systems.

The Integrated Systems Test is the final step in ensuring that all systems, including powered equipment, operate in accordance with the design intent. This comprehensive test verifies the performance and reliability of the systems under load, including power cuts. It serves as a crucial evaluation that determines whether the design, equipment selection, and construction meet the expected performance standards, ensuring optimal reliability and high availability.

“This is a pivotal step for the Company as we continue to build out our ultra-efficient HPC digital infrastructure,” said Applied Digital CEO and Chairman, Wes Cummins. “This has truly been a company-wide effort and reaffirms our confidence in our datacenters’ reliability and performance for customers. This is a significant proof-point of a process we started over a year ago with a proprietary datacenter design to serve high power density workloads in purpose-built digital infrastructure. We are excited for the future and look forward to the successful development of phases 2 and 3 in the same building that are currently underway and are expected to be fully operational by the end of the year. With the significant amount of demand we are currently seeing for this style of digital infrastructure, we expect to continue to build out our current capacity pipeline to over 200MW. In addition to providing colocation capacity, our digital infrastructure is an important differentiator for the new Cloud Service offering through Sai Computing, our wholly-owned subsidiary.”

Last month, Applied Digital announced the launch of its Cloud Services that will provide high-performance computing power for high density applications. In conjunction with the launch of its Cloud Services, the Company announced the signing of its first AI customer with an agreement worth up to $180 million over a 24-month period.

Applied Digital’s next-generation datacenters are ideal for hosting HPC applications that can offer lower cost, high efficiency solutions compared to traditional datacenters that are typically higher cost and do not have the ability in most current facilities to provide the power density required for AI/ML workloads.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( APLD) designs, develops and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com . Follow us on Twitter at @APLDdigital.

About Sai Computing

Sai Computing Holdings LLC provides GPU compute solutions to help customers more cost-effectively execute critical AI, ML, rendering and other HPC workloads. Our infrastructure is purpose-built for high-performance at ultra-low cost. Find more information at www.saicomputing.com. Follow us on Twitter @SaiComputing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including our evolving business model, or estimates or predictions of actions by suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (iii) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the Company or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the Company's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: decline in demand for our products and services; the inability to comply with developments and changes in regulation; cash flow and access to capital; and maintenance of third party relationships. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and the Company does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.

