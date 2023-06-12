Diagnostear, a subsidiary of BioLight Life Sciences Ltd, signed a binding Letter of Intent for merger, capital raise and listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 12, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel , June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLight a publicly traded company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: BOLT), specializing in investments in biomed companies focusing on eye diseases, announced that its subsidiary, Diagnostear has entered into a binding LOI for a merger agreement with a Canadian corporation that is expected to list its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). Following the completion of the merger, Diagnostear is set to commence trading in Canada with an estimated value of US$ 33.5 million. BioLight will hold approximately 50% of the shares of the merged traded company, with the initial value of shares held by BioLIght being approximately US$ 16.8 million.

As part of the agreement and a prerequisite for its closing, Diagnostear will raise approximately US$ 1 million, while the Canadian corporation will raise approximately US$ 2.5 million. Once the transaction is completed, and after all expenses related to the transaction and trading registration for the Canadian corporation have been paid, the merged company is expected to have a minimum cash balance of US$ 3 million.

Diagnostear, of which Biolight currently holds 77% ownership, specializes in the development of eye tests based on tear fluid analysis. The funds raised from the aforementioned capital raises are designated to support the business plan of the merged company which includes advancing Diagnostear's dry eye detection product and the development of a new red-eye detection product.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the aforementioned capital raisings and obtaining various customary necessary approvals.

Yaacov Michlin, CEO of BioLight and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Diagnostear stated: "The merger and capital raise are expected to support Diagnostear in achieving its business objectives to commercialize the product for dry eye and complete the development of the red eye detection product. Both are parts of the company's strategy to become a global leader in diagnosing front-of-the-eye diseases through tear analysis in clinics. The registration for trading in Canada is expected to allow Diagnostear to increase awareness of its activities and effectively promote its plans."

For forward looking statement, please see BioLight's report to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange dated June 5 2023.

For further information please contact:
Yaacov Michlin
CEO
BioLight Life Sciences, Ltd.
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN26075&sd=2023-06-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diagnostear-a-subsidiary-of-biolight-life-sciences-ltd-signed-a-binding-letter-of-intent-for-merger-capital-raise-and-listing-on-the-canadian-securities-exchange-301848109.html

SOURCE BioLight Life Sciences Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN26075&Transmission_Id=202306120800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN26075&DateId=20230612
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.