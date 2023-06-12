Innoviz Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

1 day ago
PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 12, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 supplier of high performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced its in-person participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Deutsche Bank's Global Auto Industry Conference - Senior management will attend the conference at the Deutsche Bank Center in New York, meet with investors in-person, and participate in a fireside chat moderated by Deutsche Bank, on June 14, 2023 at 1:35pm - 2:10pm ET. Registration for the live webcast of the event is available here.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference - Senior management will attend the conference in New York and hold individual meetings with investors. Management will also hold a formal panel presentation titled 'LIDAR, Radar & the Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles' on June 15, 2023 at 3:50pm - 4:30pm ET. Live webcasting is not being offered at this conference.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz-tech.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Investor Contact (US) Investor Contact (Israel)
Rob Moffatt Maya Lustig
VP, Corporate Development & IR Director, Investor Relations
Innoviz Technologies Innoviz Technologies
+1 (203) 665-8644 +972 54 677 8100
[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies

