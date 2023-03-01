PR Newswire

Addresses the fast-growing multi-camera videoconferencing market by offering a unified meeting room experience with a flexible, efficient, and high-performance connectivity solution

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-performance connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, announced that it is collaborating with Taiwan-based iCatch Technology, a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) image processing IC (Integrated Chip) fabless semiconductor design company, to develop a multi-camera videoconferencing solution that will provide an improved and consistent user experience in-and-across conference rooms. The solution will transform the system architecture of multi-camera videoconferencing applications by seamlessly embedding considerably smaller and lower cost cameras anywhere in a room, while reducing power consumption and costs, producing/delivering the best and most efficient room view coverage.

"We are happy to collaborate with iCatch Technology to address the growing demand for equipping spaces with the proper audio and video distribution solutions to foster meeting equity, increase efficiency, and provide a better user experience," said Gabi Shriki, SVP and Head of Audio-Video at Valens Semiconductor Ltd. "Valens Semiconductor's VA7000 chipset family, is ideal for extending multiple cameras in videoconferencing systems applications. The comprehensive solution, which leverages our VA7000 chipset family and iCatch Technology's AI imaging System-on-Chip (SoC), will allow our customers to introduce innovative products with a short time-to-market. As the VA7000 is an automotive-grade chipset, it is ideal not only for videoconferencing, but also for medical and industrial applications."

Valens Semiconductor's VA7000 chipset family extends multiple uncompressed Camera Serial Interfaces (CSI-2) directly to a centralized Image Signal Processor (ISP) unit, eliminating the need for an ISP in each camera. This enables using cameras that are smaller and consume less power, at reduced cost. The ISP in iCatch Technology's V57 AI imaging SoC captures and processes up to four video streams in real-time and outputs the streams through USB 3.2 Gen 1. Its built-in video DSP (Digital Signal Processor) and AI NPU (Neural Processing Unit) enable analyzing the video streams to track all participants and provide an optimal meeting experience.

"We are excited to be working with Valens Semiconductor. Our collaboration has enabled us to develop a cutting-edge solution that will change the way the world approaches videoconferencing settings," said Chuck Liao, VP of Business Development of iCatch Technology. "We believe that the multi-camera video solution based on Valens Semiconductor's VA7000 chipset family and iCatch Technology's latest V57 AI imaging SoC will raise the bar with regards to quality, long-distance transmission and system reliability in videoconferencing."

Valens Semiconductor and iCatch Technology will be demonstrating a reference design of the solution at Infocomm International, 2023, June 14th -16th, (Orange County Convention Center at Orlando, Florida) at Booth #3043. To schedule a meeting, contact us through our website.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling high-performance connectivity for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the MIPI A-PHY standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

