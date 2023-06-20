Agilent+Technologies+Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced they will showcase their significantly expanded InfinityLab GPC/SEC Solution at the HPLC+2023 conference on June 18 – 22, 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The Agilent+InfinityLab+GPC%2FSEC+portfolio has become even more comprehensive as it incorporates added value components from recent acquisition of Polymer Standard Service Ltd. (PSS) including a dedicated GPC/SEC Column Thermostat, a Multi-Angle Light Scattering Detector, the GPC/SEC-Ready Kit, and the powerful WinGPC Software into the already existing InfinityLab GPC/SEC Solutions for advanced material characterization.

In combination with Agilent GPC/SEC products like the Bio-GPC/SEC system, High-Temperature GPC system, routine-GPC/SEC software, GPC/SEC columns, standards, and dedicated service offerings this launch of additional products results in the largest one-vendor solution for GPC/SEC.

“We are so pleased to unveil the new GPC/SEC solutions at HPLC,” said Sudharshana Seshadri, vice president of Agilent’s Liquid Chromatography, Mass Spec and Automation divisions. “The combined portfolio of Agilent and PSS delivers a total Agilent solution for the characterization of macromolecules. It enables scientists to update legacy methods, to improve productivity or to address the challenges of characterizing new and innovative high-performance materials for applications within the food, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.”

“Our goal at Agilent,” continued Sudharshana Seshadri, “is to deliver the best solutions we can for our customers, considering their current and future needs. Having PSS on board brings unique expertise in serving macromolecular analysis, and combining that with Agilent’s knowledge, and strengths, enables us to address the emerging challenges that customers are facing.”

Also on display, for the first time in Europe at the HPLC 2023 conference, on the Agilent booth #3 will be: 1260+Infinity+II+Hybrid+Multisampler offering unique capabilities for complex samples; the 1290+Infinity+II+Bio+Online+Sample+Manager which together with the 1290+Infinity+II+LC+systems, creates a high-end PAT-solution, and the Revident+Quadrupole+Time-of-Flight+LC%2FMS+%28LC%2FQ-TOF%29+System.

Agilent’s second booth #4 will showcase Agilent’s digital lab solutions. Lab optimization strategies will be articulated around key solutions such as efficient data management systems, electronic laboratory notebooks, scientific asset performance management and digital tools designed to track inventories, manage schedules, aggregate data, provide resource visibility, monitor asset performance & utilization, and integrate with other lab systems.

GPC/SEC

Gel Permeation Chromatography / Size Exclusion Chromatography (GPC/SEC) is an important separation technique for synthetic and natural polymers. GPC/SEC analysis is widely used in the chemical-, food-, pharmaceutical- and biopharmaceutical industry and research in applications to determine the molecular weight and size distribution of macromolecules.

