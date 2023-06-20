NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. ( XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company with over $4 billion in retail sales generated by its brands through livestreaming alone and over 10,000 hours of show programming time, today announced that it will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti & Company Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15.



Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands, will be leading the formal presentation and answering questions from investors on Thursday, June 15 at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Xcel Brands will provide an overview on its growth opportunities and business transformation, including the recent 25-year master licensing partnership for its Halston business with G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

Interested parties can watch the virtual presentation by accessing the following link:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S3kHfiZkR-SBYd-YJMx4WA#/registration

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. ( XELB, Financial) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder brands and a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand and the Q Optix brand through its controlling interests in Longaberger Licensing LLC and Q Optix, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $4 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, livestreaming and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com

For further information please contact:

Andrew Berger

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

216-464-6400

[email protected]