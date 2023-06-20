Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) and+Curigin, a Korean biotechnology company developing innovative oncolytic ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) gene therapies, today announced a collaboration for adenoviral vector production. The gene therapy developer will leverage Charles River's market-leading expertise in contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) solutions to support its preclinical and clinical trials.

Curigin develops anticancer gene therapy products that utilize innovative genetically engineered viruses and novel RNAi technology to quickly and accurately block key disease-specific genetic signal pathways, effectively switching off genes responsible for tumor growth. These gene therapies serve an unmet clinical need and can be offered to patients who have not been treated with conventional cancer drugs.

Developing a Treatment for Bladder Cancer

Curigin’s lead candidate is CA102, a genetically engineered adenovirus for bladder cancer which, according to the World Cancer Research Fund, is the 10th most common type of cancer worldwide. Based on preclinical evaluation data for CA102, Curigin expects to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) within the year.

Adenoviral Vector Manufacturing Services

Charles River has standardized protocols for cell culture, transfection, and downstream purification, as well as a validated platform process with a proven track record. These high-yield, optimized methods increase speed to clinical manufacturing by reducing process development time and costs while ensuring the highest quality production.

Expanding its comprehensive cell and gene therapy portfolio to span viral vector, plasmid DNA, and cell therapy production, through the acquisitions of Vigene Biosciences, Cobra Biologics, and Cognate BioServices in 2021, Charles River offers end-to-end support and supply chain simplification for gene therapy developers.

Approved Quotes

“This collaboration with Curigin will tap into our industry-leading gene therapy CDMO capabilities and we are thrilled that our expertise will help bring potentially curative therapies to patients.” - Kerstin Dolph, Corporate Senior Vice President, Biologics Solutions, Charles River

“Developing innovative therapeutics is our mission and we are steadily working towards that goal. We are excited to work with Charles River in the manufacturing phase as we continue to race on the path to drug development for oncology patients.” - Jae-Gyun Jeong, President, Curigin

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

About Curigin

Curigin develops innovative therapies using novel bi-specific shRNA technology to simultaneously knockdown two different disease-causing pathways. Our lead pipelines target cancer pathways such as mTOR and STAT3 and deliver our bi-specific shRNA through an oncolytic virus genetically engineered to exclusively target and replicate in cancer cells. To learn more about Curigin, visit http%3A%2F%2Fcurigin.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612005010/en/