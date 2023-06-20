LPL Welcomes Florida-Based Independent Practice Van Buren Wealth Management

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (

LPLA, Financial) announced today that financial advisors Rodney Van Buren and Whitney Colton have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. The advisors reported having served approximately $200 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join from VALIC Financial Advisors, Inc., the broker-dealer for AIG Retirement Services.

With this move, the team has launched an independent practice, Van Buren Wealth Management, based in Melbourne, Fla. They are joined by client relations and executive support staff members Karen Savage and Nicole Wilbert, who share a passion for helping clients and their families.

Together, the Van Buren Wealth Management team believes in “out of the box” thinking, often challenging conventional approaches to investing and preserving wealth. They take a team approach to developing financial strategies, leveraging their diverse backgrounds to develop, implement and monitor strategies tailored to each client and their unique goals.

“We have the privilege to walk alongside hundreds of clients — from teachers to engineers to executives. We learn about their personal situation, dreams and goals and understand their risk tolerance,” Van Buren said. “These are personal, thoughtful connections, and we expect to continue building these relationships.”

Why they chose LPL Financial

After considering what’s best for their growing business, the team turned to LPL in their journey to independence. They recognized the independent model provides more freedom and flexibility to build the practice on their terms, and LPL’s industry-leading technology would enable them to adapt and evolve to stay competitive.

“LPL has several advanced planning programs to choose from, along with more managed money and innovative solutions to deliver better experiences for our clients,” Van Buren said. “With more tools and flexibility, LPL gives us access to an elevated trading platform, as well as some of the best financial planning software and investments options available.”

LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, Scott Posner stated, “We welcome Rodney and Whitney to LPL Financial and are honored to support the launch of Van Buren Wealth Management. At LPL, we’re committed to providing advisors with innovative tools and strategic business resources that enhance their practices, grow their services and foster even deeper relationships with their clients. We look forward to supporting Van Buren Wealth Management for years to come.”

Related

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated advice model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Van Buren Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:
[email protected]
(704) 996-1840

Tracking #1-05372479

ti?nf=ODg1NTc1MyM1NjQwNTA1IzIwMTkxNDA=
LPL-Financial-Holdings-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.