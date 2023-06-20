Clemson University Selects Sprinklr to Power Research and Train Next Generation of Social Media Professionals

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Clemson+University%26rsquo%3Bs+Social+Media+Listening+Center is leveraging Sprinklr’s AI-powered research product suite – %3Cb%3ESprinklr+Insights%3C%2Fb%3E – to help students prepare for the jobs of the future while supporting social media research for the university and local organizations.

Clemson turned to Sprinklr to replace its social media lab’s legacy technology and help the university achieve three goals:

  1. Train the next generation of social media professionals.
  2. Power academic research with social media data and insights.
  3. Help students gain real-life experience by conducting digital research for local organizations.

“Having this resource [Sprinklr] on campus and having students come up to me after they’ve had a year or two of experience working in the real world and telling me they got their first job or their first internship because they had this experience on their resume is an incredible thing for us,” said Brandon Boatwright, Assistant Professor and Director of Clemson University’s Social Media Listening Center (SMLC). “We often use Sprinklr for its capacity to pull data from hundreds of millions of different sources, and my colleagues will tell me this saves them hours of time in data collection. And that’s because we don’t just pull reams of data. Sprinklr helps us get the right amount of data and the right kind of data that they need for their studies.”

Clemson’s SMLC receives many requests for Sprinklr’s social and digital data insights from university faculty for their respective research projects. This past year, an assistant professor in Clemson’s communication department used Sprinklr to pull data and analyze conversations around minor league baseball during the pandemic. Virginia Harrison’s research, %3Cb%3E%26ldquo%3BSave+Our+Spikes%26rdquo%3B%3A+Social+Media+Advocacy+and+Fan+Reaction+to+the+End+of+Minor+League+Baseball%3C%2Fb%3E, was published in the prestigious Communication & Sport Journal.

The SMLC also has an internship program where students use Sprinklr to provide research and analytics services for the university, local small businesses, and nonprofits.

“Digital research and social media marketing skills are in high demand, and half of the top 10 in-demand jobs in 2022+posted+on+LinkedIn were in the digital or media space,” said Paul Herman, Senior Vice President, Global Digital Transformation Services at Sprinklr. “We’re thrilled to help Clemson University prepare its students for the future job market while also transforming the way research is done in an academic setting.”

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

