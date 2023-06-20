SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. ( DTGI) (“Digerati” or the “Company”), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, filed a definitive proxy statement with respect to a special meeting of its stockholders to be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT (the “Special Meeting”) to vote on, among other things, a proposal to adopt and approve that certain Business Combination Agreement by and among Digerati, Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc., a Delaware corporation (“MEOA”) and MEOA Merger Sub, Inc., and the business combination contemplated thereby (the “Business Combination”).



On May 24, 2023, Digerati determined to postpone the Special Meeting until Friday, May 26, 2023, then on May 25, 2023 and May 30, 2023 the Company announced further postponements.

On June 12, 2023, Digerati determined to further postpone the Special Meeting until a date, on or prior to June 30, 2023. At such time as the date and time of the Special Meeting is decided, Digerati shall issue a press release and file a Current Report on Form 8-K providing such information to its stockholders. Digerati shall endeavor to publicly disclose the date and time not less than forty-eight (48) hours in advance of the Special Meeting.

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. ( DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiary Verve Cloud, Inc. (f/k/a T3 Communications, Nexogy, and NextLevel Internet), the Company is meeting the global needs of small businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions including, cloud PBX, cloud telephony, cloud WAN, cloud call center, cloud mobile, and the delivery of digital oxygen on its broadband network. The Company has developed a robust integration platform to fuel mergers and acquisitions in a highly fragmented market, as it delivers business solutions on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information, please visit www.digerati-inc.com and follow DTGI on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, organized under the laws of Delaware and formed to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with companies that are minority owned, led or founded.

