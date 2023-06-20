Today, Chase launched Chase Freedom Rise℠, the latest addition to the Freedom portfolio of cards that provides a pathway to credit for those beginning their financial independence. Applications for Freedom Rise are available at Chase branches, providing consumers in-person access to Chase Bankers as well as educational tools and information that will guide them on a strong path to financial health and support in building credit.

Chase Freedom Rise is specifically designed for new-to-credit customers. “We know that customers are looking for options when they begin their credit journey, so we want to help make it more accessible to them,” said Brent Reinhard, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “Chase Freedom Rise is built so that customers can improve their chances of getting approved by simply having or opening a Chase checking account. We’re also giving them the opportunity to begin building their financial credit while also benefiting from cashbacking on everything they buy.”

With Freedom Rise, cardmembers can earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no annual fee or minimum to redeem rewards. In order to improve chances of approval, customers should have or open a Chase checking account with a $250 balance within two days of card application. Once approved, there’s no minimum checking account balance required.

Additional card benefits and available resources include:

Earning $25 for enrollment in autopay in the first 3 months of account opening

Chase Credit Journey, allowing consumers to check their credit score for free

Access to educational and credit development resources

24/7 fraud monitoring

Beginning today, consumers can apply for Chase Freedom Rise in-branch, where they will have the opportunity to meet with Chase Bankers who can help guide them through the application process, while also providing educational resources. For more information on Chase Freedom Rise, visit Chase.com/Rise. Chase Freedom Rise will join the existing portfolio of Chase Freedom credit cards, including the Chase Freedom Unlimited and the Chase Freedom Flex, and will be available digitally in early 2024.

