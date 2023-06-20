Chase Freedom® Launches New Credit Card, Freedom Rise Available in Branches

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

Today, Chase launched Chase Freedom Rise℠, the latest addition to the Freedom portfolio of cards that provides a pathway to credit for those beginning their financial independence. Applications for Freedom Rise are available at Chase branches, providing consumers in-person access to Chase Bankers as well as educational tools and information that will guide them on a strong path to financial health and support in building credit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612005076/en/

Chase_Freedom_Rise.jpg

Chase Freedom Rise (Photo: Business Wire)

Chase Freedom Rise is specifically designed for new-to-credit customers. “We know that customers are looking for options when they begin their credit journey, so we want to help make it more accessible to them,” said Brent Reinhard, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “Chase Freedom Rise is built so that customers can improve their chances of getting approved by simply having or opening a Chase checking account. We’re also giving them the opportunity to begin building their financial credit while also benefiting from cashbacking on everything they buy.”

With Freedom Rise, cardmembers can earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no annual fee or minimum to redeem rewards. In order to improve chances of approval, customers should have or open a Chase checking account with a $250 balance within two days of card application. Once approved, there’s no minimum checking account balance required.

Additional card benefits and available resources include:

  • Earning $25 for enrollment in autopay in the first 3 months of account opening
  • Chase Credit Journey, allowing consumers to check their credit score for free
  • Access to educational and credit development resources
  • 24/7 fraud monitoring

Beginning today, consumers can apply for Chase Freedom Rise in-branch, where they will have the opportunity to meet with Chase Bankers who can help guide them through the application process, while also providing educational resources. For more information on Chase Freedom Rise, visit Chase.com/Rise. Chase Freedom Rise will join the existing portfolio of Chase Freedom credit cards, including the Chase Freedom Unlimited and the Chase Freedom Flex, and will be available digitally in early 2024.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly 80 million consumers and 5.7 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, more than 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230612005076r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612005076/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.