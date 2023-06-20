BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in providing AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, today announced that it has received a 6-month extension from the U.S. Army as the prime contractor for continuing work on the Global Force Information Management (GFIM) system, in a 6-month contract valued at just over $8.5M. The extension builds on BigBear.ai’s previous work in Phase+1 and Phase+2.

Under the terms of the single-source contract, BigBear.ai as the prime contractor will partner with Deloitte, Appian, and Ignite IT in continuing to build the enterprise-wide intelligent automation platform, providing the U.S. Army with a holistic view of its global force structure. As part of the work completed in Phase 2, foundational force design, registration, and accounting capabilities were developed and user validation tested by users across the Total U.S. Army. During the extension the BigBear.ai team will be charged with migrating the Prototype into U.S. Army’s cARMY cloud, aligned with the U.S.+Army%26lsquo%3Bs+Cloud+Plan+2022.

BigBear.ai and the teams’ solution helps the U.S. Army address Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth’s objective to embrace emerging technologies and become more data-centric. In a February message to service members, Secretary Wormuth outlined how an integrated and data-driven approach will empower the U.S. Army to “become a more effective and efficient force” in the future.

"GFIM is a game-changing capability that holds immense importance for the U.S. Army and has the potential to revolutionize processes by enabling data-driven decision-making, automation of critical functions, and real-time visibility. Moving from 15 disparate legacy systems to an automated Deploy to Redeploy and Retrograde of Material (D2RR) process serves as a catalyst for improved readiness, effective global force management, and streamlined operations, ultimately strengthening our nation's defense capabilities," said Ryan Legge, President, Integrated Defense Solutions at BigBear.ai.

The extension comes after a successful User Acceptance Testing Session May 30 – June 1 at BigBear.ai’s office in Chantilly, Va. The session included BigBear.ai staff and partners, members of the U.S. Army GFIM leadership, and members of the GFIM functional and technical communities. Through hands-on workflow collaboration, functional and technical communication, and user and developer continuity of effort, the combined teams successfully moved the GFIM program to the next phase, driving closer to achieving the Secretary of the Army’s vision of a more integrated, data-driven, effective, and efficient future force.

“We are glad to continue our partnership with BigBear.ai on the GFIM system,” said Lori Mongold, U.S. Army GFIM Capabilities Management Officer. “GFIM represents a transformative leap forward in force management capabilities. With its ability to provide near-real-time insights, automate critical functions, and consolidate multiple systems, GFIM is instrumental in enabling Army leadership, from the strategic to tactical level, to make informed decisions, ultimately enhancing our readiness and operational effectiveness."

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai’s mission is to deliver clarity for the world’s most complex decisions. BigBear.ai’s AI-powered, decision intelligence solutions are leveraged in three core markets: global supply chains & logistics, autonomous systems and cybersecurity. BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the US Federal Government, as well as complex manufacturing, distribution, and healthcare, all rely on BigBear.ai’s solutions to empower leaders to decide on the best possible scenario by creating order from complex data, identifying blind spots, and building predictive outcomes. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a global, public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fbigbear.ai%2F and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: %40BigBearai.

