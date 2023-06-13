Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend this real-time, interactive presentation at the Skyline Signature Series™



SINGAPORE, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohmyhome Ltd. ( OMH, “Ohmyhome”, “the Company”), a one-stop-shop property technology platform providing end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting, and renovating homes, announced it will present at the Skyline Signature Series™ on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Rhonda Wong, CEO and Co-founder of Ohmyhome, will be sharing about Ohmyhome in this live, interactive online event. Investors are invited to tune in and have your questions answered in real time.

All investors must pre-register.

Event: Skyline Signature Series™ Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fpyGzL3SR9qOfqAsQD4tVw Audio Dial-In: +1 646 931 3860, Webinar ID: 820 9637 5616



About Ohmyhome



Ohmyhome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform in Singapore that provides end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting, and renovating homes. Since its launch in 2016, Ohmyhome has transacted over 13,100 properties. It is also the highest rated property transaction platform with more than 8,000 genuine reviews with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Today, Ohmyhome is the first Singapore based company listed in the US in 2023 and the first women-only founded Proptech company listed in the US.

Ohmyhome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease, and reliability to the property-related services, and to become the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone.

For more information, visit: https://ohmyhome.com/en-sg/

