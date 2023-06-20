Allego N.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast and ultrafast charging network, today announced that management will participate in and host one-on-one meetings on location at the following investor conferences.

Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit

Date: June 15-16, 2023

Location: New York, NY

2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference

Date: June 14-15, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Please visit the Events & Publications section at https%3A%2F%2Fir.allego.eu%2Fevents-publications to access the webcast for the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit.

About Allego

Allego is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, dedicated to accelerating the transition to electric mobility with 100% renewable energy. Allego has developed a comprehensive portfolio of innovative charging infrastructure and proprietary technology, including its Allamo and EV Cloud software platforms. With a network of 34,000 charging points (and counting) spanning 16 countries, Allego delivers independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. Founded in 2013 and publicly listed on the NYSE in 2022, Allego now employs a team of 220 people striving every day to make charging easier, more convenient, and enjoyable for all.

Please refer to www.allego.eu for more information.

