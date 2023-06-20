Repay+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced the availability of ClickToPay+for+AccountMate, a new feature powered by REPAY that enables AccountMate users to get paid faster and provide a simplified, convenient payment experience to customers.

ClickToPay offers a secure way to have customer invoices submitted from AccountMate paid directly to accounts receivable. Businesses can seamlessly send invoices via email, allowing customers to drive payments on their own time and pay by card or ACH through a secure online payment portal. The integrated experience aims to reduce payment delays and grants full visibility into open payments, past due invoices, and payment history.

“As the most customizable accounting system, we’re consistently looking for new ways that we can offer value, convenience and flexibility to our vast user base,” said Tommy Tan, CTO at AccountMate. “Integrating REPAY ClickToPay into our technology makes sense as we see the broader accounting community continue to look for fast, frictionless and fully integrated digital payment solutions. Working with REPAY on this integration was a wonderful experience, which was also one of the primary reasons they earned one of our top recognitions last year.”

Earlier this year, REPAY was named the Outstanding Vertical Solution Partner of the Year for 2022 by AccountMate. The recognition is a direct reflection of REPAY’s dedicated efforts to working closely with the AccountMate team to deliver a fully integrated solution that would meet the needs of AccountMate’s rapidly growing, global user base.

“It’s always gratifying to be recognized by a partner for the tremendous effort that goes into an integrated solution like ClickToPay, but what’s more gratifying is all the positive feedback we hear from the users themselves,” said Darin Horrocks, EVP, Business Payments at REPAY. “We’re excited about the potential opportunities to continue our work with the AccountMate team in the future.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About AccountMate

AccountMate develops and markets fully modifiable business accounting software. Systems range from single user versions to those that support hundreds of users simultaneously. AccountMate software is available for local or cloud installation. It is distributed exclusively through a worldwide channel of authorized solution providers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612005001/en/