Texas Mutual Insurance Company Deploys Guidewire Cloud for Workers' Compensation Business Growth

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

Texas+Mutual+Insurance+Company, Texas’ leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Texas Mutual successfully deployed Guidewire+InsuranceSuite on Guidewire+Cloud to power their core business, simplify IT operations, adapt quickly to changing market demands, and deliver value to stakeholders more quickly. A Guidewire customer since 2014, the company originally implemented Guidewire in a self-managed, on-premises mode.

“Migrating our technology infrastructure to Guidewire Cloud fit into our cloud-first strategy moving forward,” said Jeannette Sprague, senior vice president and chief information officer, Texas Mutual. “Guidewire Cloud is also enabling us to integrate the best-in-class insurtech solutions that are part of Guidewire+Marketplace and the PartnerConnect+ecosystem into our workflows to help us deliver value to our customers much more quickly.”

Adrian Vanzulli, vice president, Software Engineering, Texas Mutual, added, “From an overall data perspective, moving to Guidewire Cloud has helped us in our journey to become a more real-time data organization. It has helped us accelerate the removal of our legacy data and move more of our reporting capabilities into our target state solution, especially with the current data access pieces that we are now able to leverage.”

“We congratulate Texas Mutual on their successful Guidewire Cloud deployment,” said Michael Mahoney, senior vice president, Delivery Services, Guidewire. “We look forward to helping the company continue its mission of providing a stable, competitive source of workers’ compensation insurance for Texas employers, acting as the insurer of last resort, and helping to prevent on-the-job injuries and illnesses and minimizing their consequences.”

Texas Mutual is also leveraging SmartCOMM™ from Smart+Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

About Texas Mutual Insurance Company

Austin-based Texas Mutual Insurance Company is the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance. We are now over 40% of the Texas market, and more than 75,000 Texas businesses rely on us to keep their 1.5 million plus employees safe and on the job. Since 1991, the company has provided a stable, competitively priced source of workers’ comp insurance for Texas employers. Helping employers minimize the human and monetary consequences of workplace accidents is a key part of our mission. For more information, please visit www.texasmutual.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230612005136r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612005136/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.