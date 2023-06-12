Noodles & Company Debuts Four New Premium Stuffed Pasta Dishes in Select Test Markets

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 12, 2023

New Stuffed Pasta Dishes Bring Forward Uncommonly Good Flavor Combinations with Incredibly Fresh, Craveable Ingredients

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, (NASDAQ: NDLS) the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, announced today the introduction of four new stuffed pasta dishes that are now available in select markets including Colorado Springs, Chicago, and Columbus.

Noodles_and_Company_debuts_four_new_premium_stuffed_pasta_dishes.jpg

Meet The Stuffed Pasta Combinations
Noodles is expanding its already delicious stuffed pasta offerings to add even more craveable flavors and premium filling options, including meat options, which were a fan favorite throughout tasting panels. The new stuffed pasta options will vary by location and include:

  • Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda: Chicken and prosciutto stuffed in black pepper tortelloni with roasted mushrooms and spinach, topped with a smoked gouda cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, and parsley.
  • 3-Cheese Tortelloni Caprese with Grilled Chicken: 3-Cheese tortelloni, tomato, and spinach sautéed in a flavorful balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, roasted garlic, and topped with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and parsley.
  • Spicy Tomato Cream Sausage Ravioli: Italian sausage and cheese stuffed ravioli sautéed in a spicy tomato cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.
  • Garlic Cream Bacon Carbonara Ravioli: Applewood smoked bacon, four cheeses, and pea stuffed ravioli sautéed with spinach in a light roasted garlic and onion cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.

"When we introduced our original 3-Cheese Tortelloni option in 2021, it quickly became our top-performing test item ever and has remained a guest favorite since becoming a mainstay on our national menu," said Nick Graff, executive chef and vice president of culinary at Noodles & Company. "Since then, Rewards members and guests have asked for more and we're happy to deliver. Our culinary team immediately went to work researching and developing new stuffed pasta innovations that included pairings our guests crave, like chicken prosciutto, Italian sausage, smoked gouda, and bacon carbonara. We are proud to have something on the menu for everyone, and now there's even more for our guests to enjoy with these new stuffed pastas."

Extra Goodness for Guests
All the goodness of Noodles' stuffed pasta dishes is 100% guaranteed under its Goodness Guarantee program. Noodles encourages guests to step outside of their comfort zones and try something new with the promise that if they don't love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee.

Additionally, Noodles has recently introduced an "always on" perk, called Extra Goodness, to its loyalty program that gives Rewards members the ability to redeem new freebies and discounts daily. With every daily purchase, Rewards members can apply their Extra Goodness offer to their order at checkout in the app, online, or in-restaurant by scanning their Noodles Rewards barcode. Extra Goodness is one of the many ways Noodles has supported its mission to give its guests a world class loyalty program that continually gives back.

More With Noodles Rewards
Signing up to be a Noodles Rewards member is free and easy via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. First time Rewards members who sign up will receive a free entree after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account. Guests can conveniently get their noodle or stuffed pasta fix via quick-pickup, curbside pick-up, or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. During the month of June, Noodles is offering its Rewards members special perks to celebrate dads and grads. Learn more at Noodles.com/rewards.

AboutNoodles & Company
Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, QSR recently named Noodles one of 2022's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of 2023's Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visitwww.noodles.com. 

Press Contact: Danielle Moore, [email protected]

Noodles_and_Company_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA08772&sd=2023-06-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noodles--company-debuts-four-new-premium-stuffed-pasta-dishes-in-select-test-markets-301833695.html

SOURCE Noodles & Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA08772&Transmission_Id=202306120900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA08772&DateId=20230612
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.