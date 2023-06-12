Lloyd's Insurer S.A. Meacock Chooses Clearwater Analytics for Investment Accounting and Reporting

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, June 12, 2023

Solution Supports Investment Data Management and Lloyd's Reporting

LONDON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that S.A. Meacock and Company Limited has implemented the Clearwater Analytics solution for investment accounting and reporting. S.A. Meacock is a London, U.K.-based company with over $320 million in assets under management.

Clearwater_Analytics_Logo.jpg

After reviewing the available solutions in the market, S.A. Meacock selected Clearwater's SaaS-based solution for its ability to simplify investment accounting and reporting across their portfolio. The solution delivers a comprehensive view of assets to provide a single source of truth for accounting, risk, compliance, and regulatory reporting.

"With Clearwater, we can automate reporting and streamline processes around aggregation, reconciliation, and reporting," said Gary Thompson, Financial Controller at S.A. Meacock and Company. "The Clearwater solution provides the functionality we need to manage our portfolio data, as well as invaluable support surrounding Lloyd's reporting."

S.A. Meacock will use Clearwater to streamline its processes for data aggregation, validation, and reconciliation. Furthermore, each day, S.A. Meacock will receive accurate, up-to-date reporting through Clearwater's cloud-based web interface where users can customize their dashboard to derive actionable insights.

"By implementing Clearwater Analytics, S.A. Meacock and Company Limited has taken a significant step towards simplifying their operations," said Scott Erickson, Chief Revenue Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "Clearwater's SaaS-based solution gives leading firms and Lloyd's insurers, including S.A. Meacock, the ability to easily grow their business while accommodating the ever-changing landscape of compliance and risk management. We look forward to supporting them in their journey towards enhanced efficiency and transparency."

To learn about Clearwater's investment accounting software, talk to one of our experts today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA24456&sd=2023-06-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lloyds-insurer-sa-meacock-chooses-clearwater-analytics-for-investment-accounting-and-reporting-301847853.html

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA24456&Transmission_Id=202306120900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA24456&DateId=20230612
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.