MinuteClinic continues to earn Gold Seal of Approval® from national health care evaluation and certifying agency

WOONSOCKET, R.I., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced that MinuteClinic, the retail medical clinic located inside select CVS Pharmacy® stores in 36 states and Washington, D.C., was awarded its sixth consecutive Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission. Since 2006 — when it was the first retail medical clinic in the U.S. to receive such accreditation — MinuteClinic has earned the Gold Seal of Approval® by demonstrating continuous compliance with nationally recognized standards.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects the MinuteClinic commitment to providing safe and high-quality patient care. The Joint Commission's accreditation is valid for up to three years and applies to medical services and treatment delivered at more than 1,000 MinuteClinic locations nationwide. In the most recent survey period, The Joint Commission also evaluated new mental health counseling services offered at select MinuteClinic locations, saw the CVS© HealthHUB™ store format, reviewed virtual care services, and met its nurses and physician assistants/physician associates for the first time.

"As we mark our 17th year of accreditation from The Joint Commission, I want to thank the more than 4,000 members of our team who work in the clinics and other locations to deliver the exceptionally high standard of patient care associated with the MinuteClinic name," said Creagh Milford, DO, MPH, Senior Vice President of Retail Health, CVS Health. "This reaccreditation validates our unwavering commitment to safety and quality and magnifies our significant contributions to improve patient outcomes in the hundreds of communities we serve across the country."

The Joint Commission conducted on-site evaluations at MinuteClinic locations throughout the U.S. from February 27 to March 3, 2023. Following the Commission's rigorous survey process, a team of expert surveyors evaluated MinuteClinic for compliance with standards spanning several areas, including but not limited to, coordination of care, Electronic Health Record (EHR) system use, infection prevention and control, medication management and patient education and safety.

MinuteClinic has an in-clinic Net Promotor Score (NPS) of more than 81, putting MinuteClinic in the top customer rankings in both the health care industry and across all industries and companies. According to a variety of studies, the average NPS score for the health care industry is benchmarked between +38 and +58, with above 80 being considered "world class."

"MinuteClinic is a national leader in quality and safety for retail health. Our team continues to deliver high-quality care that is not only accessible but affordable," said Angela Patterson, DNP, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, FAANP, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer of Retail Health and Vice President, CVS Health. "We also continue to improve the patient experience, now offering more than 50 primary care enabled services, virtual care and even mental health counseling in select locations. For more than 20 years, our clinicians have provided community-based care and continue to inspire trust in the patients they serve."

Standards are developed by The Joint Commission in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

The Joint Commission Ambulatory Care Health Care Accreditation program was established in 1975 to encourage high-quality patient care in all types of freestanding ambulatory care facilities. Today it accredits more than 2,200 organizations in a variety of settings.

"As a health care accreditor, The Joint Commission works with health care organizations across settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions and rigorous standards," says Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, Interim Executive Vice President, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. "We commend MinuteClinic for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients."

MinuteClinic provides high-quality, affordable and convenient care for patients ages 18 months and older. Clinics are staffed by nurse practitioners and physician assistants/physician associates who specialize in family health care and can diagnose, treat and write prescriptions for common illnesses; treat rashes, skin conditions, wounds, abrasions and sprains; and administer common immunizations (flu, COVID-19, shingles and others).

Prevention and wellness services offered at MinuteClinic include dermatology, women's health services and screening, and monitoring and management for chronic conditions like arthritis, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. Contraceptive care, STI treatment and smoking cessation are also among the 125 primary care-enabled health services offered. MinuteClinic Virtual Care™ services allow patients to get care quickly for a variety of common illnesses and chronic disease management as well as prescription refills.

Most major health insurance is accepted at MinuteClinic. For patients paying cash or credit, treatment prices are posted at each clinic and online. Appointments for in-person and virtual care can be made at cvs.com/minuteclinic.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our nearly 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

