Calling All Cookie Enthusiasts! Join the SKIPPY® Brand in Celebrating National Peanut Butter Cookie Day

1 day ago
PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Minn., June 12, 2023

AUSTIN, Minn., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the annual occasion that brings delight to cookie and peanut butter fans everywhere: National Peanut Butter Cookie Day! SKIPPY®, the beloved brand known for its irresistibly smooth and delicious peanut butter, is thrilled to join the celebration and spread the joy that homemade peanut butter cookies can bring.

"The SKIPPY® brand team believes that happiness is best shared with a delicious treat, and there aren't many treats sweeter than a classic peanut butter cookie!" said Ryan Christofferson, SKIPPY® brand manager. "National Peanut Butter Cookie Day is the perfect opportunity for us to celebrate our fans' love for peanut butter, as well as enjoy the simple pleasure of homemade cookies."

Baking up a batch of mouthwatering SKIPPY® classic peanut butter cookies is a perfect way to celebrate the occasion. The brand's own recipe combines the creamy goodness of SKIPPY® peanut butter with a perfect level of sweetness, creating a treat that will satisfy every peanut butter lover's cookie craving.

SKIPPY® Classic Peanut Butter Cookies

  1. Heat oven to 350 F.
  2. In small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; mix well.
  3. In large bowl, beat together peanut butter spread and butter with electric mixer until smooth. Beat in granulated and brown sugars, eggs and vanilla until blended. Beat in flour mixture just until blended. Refrigerate dough until easy to handle, if needed.
  4. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Arrange cookies 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Gently flatten each cookie; press crisscross pattern into tops with fork dipped in sugar.
  5. Bake cookies 12 minutes or until lightly golden. Cool completely on wire rack. Store in tightly covered container.

SKIPPY® peanut butter has been a trusted household name for generations, loved for its smooth and creamy texture, bursting with peanut flavor. Whether baking cookies with your family, enjoying them as an afternoon treat or surprising a friend with a sweet gesture, let the goodness of SKIPPY® peanut butter bring joy to your day.

In honor of National Peanut Butter Cookie Day, the SKIPPY® brand encourages fans to share photos of their favorite peanut butter cookies on social media:

For more information about SKIPPY® peanut butter, including exciting recipes and peanut butter inspiration, visit https://www.peanutbutter.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

