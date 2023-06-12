Sabre and Aeromexico launch NDC content to Sabre-connected travel agents

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 12, 2023

Mexico's global airline will distribute its NDC content through Sabre's travel marketplace; Sabre is the first GDS that has activated the carrier's NDC offers

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, and Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, announced today that the carrier's NDC content is now available through Sabre's global distribution system (GDS).

Aeromexico is rolling out its NDC offers in waves, starting in Mexico this month. The airline's content is now available through the Sabre Offer and Order APIs, agency booking solution Sabre Red 360 and Sabre's online booking tool, GetThere for travel agencies based in Mexico. Thousands of Sabre-connected agencies in more than 150 countries around the world are already shopping, booking, and servicing NDC content through the Sabre GDS.

"We are delighted to take this next step in our NDC journey with Sabre as our trusted technology partner. Our collaboration has been very productive for both companies, and the launch of NDC through GDS capability is another example of the great work both teams have done to improve the customer experience and increase premium revenue," said Rastislav Martos, Senior Vice President of Administration and Revenue Distribution, Aeromexico.

"Aeromexico's primary goal is to provide its customers with the best omnichannel experience when shopping and buying our products, and this implementation will certainly help us strengthen our value-based product distribution offering. Sabre's Beyond NDC program enables us to provide NDC content consistently and efficiently to travel sellers across all channels. We are very excited to offer these new functionalities to our customers so that we can jointly maximize premium revenue and their experiences," added Martos.

Sabre is the first GDS to distribute Aeromexico's NDC content. The Sabre Beyond NDC program provides the technology infrastructure to expand offer- and order-based retailing from airlines to third-party travel sellers, such as travel agencies and online booking tools. By activating NDC through Sabre, travel sellers maintain their competitive edge by maximizing access to Aeromexico's content.

"Sabre's partnership with Aeromexico spans over 15 years. We have a shared commitment to advancing travel retailing to enhance the travel booking experience for travelers. NDC plays a key role in bringing this vision to life," said Kathy Morgan, vice president, Product Management - Distribution Experiences, Sabre Travel Solutions. "We are excited to help airlines evolve their approach to travel retailing and to help travel sellers access real-time offers."

Headquartered in Mexico City, Aeromexico operates more than 550 daily flights to 89 domestic and international destinations including destinations in Mexico, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, the carrier offers customers flight options in 184 countries served by the SkyTeam airline partners across the globe.

About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V., is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in commercial and cargo aviation in Mexico, training, assistance, and maintenance, as well as the control of its passenger loyalty program: Aeromexico, Aeromexico Connect, Aeromexico Cargo, Aeromexico Formacion, Aeromexico Servicios and Aeromexico Rewards. The company is Mexico's global airline and has its main hub at Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 23rd anniversary and serves 184 countries with its 19 SkyTeam airline partners.

