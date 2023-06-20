Disguise, Inc., the leading costume division of toy and consumer products manufacturer JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ:JAKK), today announced, in partnership with Mob Entertainment, a new multi-year licensing agreement for North America and EMEA to design, develop and manufacture costumes and costume accessories for the episodic horror survival game, Poppy Playtime, commencing in fall 2023.

Poppy Playtime, developed by Mob Entertainment, is a chilling episodic horror survival game that immerses players in a sinister tale. In this spine-tingling adventure, you assume the role of a former Playtime Co. employee, compelled to return to the forsaken toy factory ten years after the mysterious disappearance of its entire staff. As you delve into the shadows of the abandoned facility, your only goal is to survive the relentless pursuit of vengeful toys lurking within.

"Year after year, Disguise keeps expanding its collection of costumes in this ever-growing genre of episodic horror games," expressed Tara Cortner, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. "As the popularity of this genre continues to surge, we are thrilled to be a part of it. Our passion lies in developing costumes that bring kids, adults and fans into the world of their favorite characters. Poppy Playtime is sure to be a hit this year."

From Mob Entertainment, Inc.’s Director of Business Development and Licensing Arsenio Navarro: "Poppy Playtime is a pop culture phenomenon with a massive worldwide following, and, like other influential brands, has captured the imagination of the masses, inspiring fan fiction, cosplay, music videos, dance challenges and hundreds of hours of gameplay commentary. Poppy-related content has over 5 Billion views on TikTok and over a Billion views on YouTube, a true testament to the appeal of the game’s characters and universe and its loyal, ever-growing fanbase that spans all ages. We are thrilled to add Disguise as an official licensee to bring the Poppy Playtime universe to life for our fans. Get ready to dive into the heart-pounding world of Poppy Playtime and become Huggy Wuggy this Halloween!"

Disguise, a subsidiary of JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ:JAKK), boasts an impressive 36-year legacy in the costume and dress-up industry. Over the years, Disguise has experienced remarkable growth in both domestic and international markets, establishing itself as the global frontrunner in design and manufacturing with longstanding relationships with licensors, spanning multiple decades. With widespread distribution channels, Disguise has become a world leader, making their imaginative and cutting-edge products accessible to customers across the globe.

Mob Entertainment, an indie multimedia company, took the indie horror video game world by storm with its 2021 release of Poppy Playtime, adding a terrifying twist to the genre with its cadre of creepy characters paired with a spine-tingling storyline. Poppy Playtime lore grows with each new chapter and with PROJECT: Playtime, Mob Entertainment’s multi-player horror game set in the Playtime Co. universe.

All Poppy Playtime costumes will be widely available at retailers in North America in-store and online this fall.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the costume and dress up industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories for the largest U.S. and international retailers, specialty and pop-up stores. Based in San Diego, Disguise designs and manufactures millions of products each year for the hottest licensed brands in movies, television and video games for the U.S. and international markets. With new styles for every day dress up or occasions including Halloween, Book Day, Carnival and Purim, Disguise brings smiles and creates memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, X Power Dozer®, Disguise®, Weee-Do™ and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

About Mob Entertainment, Inc.:

Mob Entertainment, Inc., based in St. Louis, Missouri, is a globally recognized multimedia company founded in 2015 by brothers Seth Belanger (Chief Creative Officer) and Zach Belanger (Chief Executive Officer). The Belanger brothers gained a massive fanbase by releasing 3D animated music videos on YouTube, then strategically expanded Mob Entertainment by adding twin brothers Zachary and Micah Preciado as lead creative directors. In 2021, Mob Entertainment released the critically acclaimed horror game franchise Poppy Playtime, solidifying its reputation in the indie horror video game scene and proving itself as a versatile multimedia company that captivates diverse sets of audiences. Mob Entertainment is dedicated to producing top-quality content, creating inspiring stories and setting industry trends. Visit us at www.mobentertainment.com and follow us on Twitter (@mobgamesstudios), YouTube (@Mob_Entertainment) and TikTok (@mob.entertainment).

