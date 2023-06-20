SimplePractice, an EngageSmart (NYSE%3A+ESMT) solution and industry-leading platform simplifying the health and wellness experience for more than 169,000 solo and small-group practitioners, announced the launch of SimplePractice Learning Pass. The subscription service enables group practice owners and administrators to invest in their practitioners’ professional and clinical development, with unlimited access to a growing digital library of continuing education (CE) courses.

“The launch of SimplePractice Learning Pass is a reflection of our commitment in helping practitioners with their clinical development,” said SimplePractice President Jonathan Seltzer. “We’ve heard from our group practice customers on how critical access to educational resources are towards the growth of their practice and the individual clinical development of their practitioners. SimplePractice Learning Pass offers high quality, digital on-demand and live format content necessary to take their skills to the next level while also satisfying required CE requirements as part of their licensure. We’re thrilled to offer this service to help practitioners to continue to grow and better care for the clients that they serve.”

With the launch, group practice owners and their practitioners can subscribe for full access to the SimplePractice Learning catalog. To date, SimplePractice Learning offers access to:

Over 150 hours of on-demand CE courses

Learning Live webinars that meet CE credit requirements

Introductory to advanced courses designed for practitioners at all levels

Access to specific course collections, like law & ethics, HIPAA and more

"SimplePractice Learning Pass has been great for my group practice continuing education needs,” Tatevik “Tati” Khachatryan, LPCC, Founder, Healthy Minds Counseling Services. “It allows clinicians to stay up to date on most relevant mental health topics as well as refresh on the classic knowledge base."

Group practices that subscribe are able to provide practitioners with CE as an employee benefit and easily manage their group CE learning and training. SimplePractice Learning has over 100 courses available and adds new on-demand and live courses monthly.

“We're an industry leader with respect to the breadth and depth of CE courses and content we offer,” said Lindsay Oberleitner, PhD, Education Director of SimplePractice Learning and Clinical Psychologist. “As a licensed psychologist myself, I am very familiar with the hurdles facing the mental health field in accessing the resources necessary to further our careers. With SimplePractice Learning Pass, group practices have access to over 150 hours of on-demand continued education courses and counting.”

Courses are taught by subject matter experts in mental healthcare, specific treatment modalities, entrepreneurship, finance, and career development. SimplePractice provides a platform for health and wellness leaders to share their specialized skills and experience with an audience of their peers, raising the level of conversation and knowledge across the industry.

About SimplePractice

SimplePractice, an EngageSmart healthcare solution, is the industry-leading platform simplifying the health and wellness experience for both the practitioner and patient.

SimplePractice supports health and wellness providers in their journey from starting to growing a thriving practice. More than 169,000 providers trust SimplePractice to build their business through industry leading software, ongoing education and powerful tools that connect them to clients seeking care. Clients can find and request an appointment directly with the right therapist, and manage their care all in one place.

Recognized by Built In as one of the Best+Midsize+Companies+to+Work+For+in+Los+Angeles+in+2022, SimplePractice is proud to pave the future of healthtech. To learn more, visit SimplePractice.com, or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. Our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify its customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of March 31, 2023, EngageSmart serves 104,800 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,400 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Giving. For more information, visit+www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

