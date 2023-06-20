Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (the “Company” or “Xponential Fitness”), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced Anthony Geisler, Chief Executive Officer, and John Meloun, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Consumer and Retail Conference to be held virtually June 13-15, 2023. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 13th at 8:45 a.m. ET.
  • The 2023 Jefferies Consumer Conference to be held June 20-21, 2023, in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Management is scheduled to participate in meetings with investors throughout the conference.

A link to the Company’s Evercore presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.xponential.com and a replay will be available following the event.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 49 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 16 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fxponential.com.

