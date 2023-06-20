Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Cheri Beranek, CEO of Clearfield, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Heartland Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Beranek was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Noted for her extensive leadership experience and insightful management style, Beranek has streamlined Clearfield’s manufacturing processes to navigate supply chain challenges for its customers as fiber broadband enters its largest investment cycle ever. Beranek continues to intentionally focus on what customers need and the role Clearfield can play in their success, while providing solutions that enable operators to move from homes passed to homes connected.

Beranek said, “It is an honor to receive this recognition from EY and a reflection of Clearfield’s success based on our company’s core values to listen, recognize, understand, collaborate, deliver and celebrate. It validates the hard work of our dedicated employees since the inception of Clearfield in 2008 and will be a motivator to continue to focus on community broadband and the role fiber can play in changing the economics and quality of life for people and their communities.”

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a Heartland award winner, Beranek is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic+Growth+Forum%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

