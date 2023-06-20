Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) today announced it has green lit the sneaker lifestyle meets hip-hop series Just for Kicks. The series comes from producer/director Rhyan LaMarr and entrepreneur Antoine Wade and features well-known entertainment and NBA stars, including Allen Iverson, Jordan Clarkson, Rich the Kid, Bun B, Barton Fitzpatrick, and many others. Just for Kicks is being produced in association with Crackle Connex, the company’s advertising division which will integrate brands into the series. It will premiere later this summer on the free streaming service Crackle.

Hosted by millennial influencers Don Benjamin, Wes Armstrong, and Jadi Torres, Just for Kicks brings together a diverse range of guests to discuss their most exciting shoe stories and reveal the reasons behind some of the boldest fashion choices we’ve ever seen. The series will feature a range of games and challenges like never before that are sure to stump even the most confident shoe aficionados.

Just for Kicks will also feature interviews with celebrities from across sports, movies, and music, including 11-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, music icons Bun B and Rich the Kid, and actors Jessie T. Usher from The Boys, and Barton Fitzpatrick from The Chi. Just for Kicks will also have world-famous DJ Whoo Kid, who will do more than play music – while comedian and host Wayne Young will keep the audience involved as the MC of the party.

“We're thrilled to bring Just for Kicks to audiences who love sneakers," said Antoine Wade, producer. "There are no barriers, ethnic boundaries, or divisions when it comes to sneaker culture and fashion. A CEO can wear the same shoes as a kid from the inner city. That accessibility creates a universal love and appreciation for shoes beyond social classes. It starts with shoes and takes us all over the map, from music and fashion to inspirational stories and what's happening worldwide."

“Sneaker culture is huge and has massive potential for brands to be front-and-center with this hard-to-reach audience,” said Michele Fino, head of branded content for Crackle Connex. “Just for Kicks has great sponsorship potential as a television show with additional unique extensions, such as exclusive behind-the-scenes content and promotions on our Redbox kiosks nationwide. We’ve already been discussing the continuation strategy for Just for Kicks beyond the first season – potentially including gaming, eSports, and different music genres. The opportunities are endless. It’ll be great programming for our audiences and something I know my 14-year-old son and I will love.”

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with nearly 180 FAST channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 31,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612980235/en/